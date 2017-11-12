STRATEGY

Dilip Puri announces top-end hospitality education venture in India in partnership with Lausanne Hospitality With a promise to "reimagine hospitality education" of India in coming years, Dilip Puri, former Managing Director of Starwood Hotels of South Asia region has announced a premium hospitality education venture, Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) in India.



ISH will commence academic operations from August next year from its campus in Sector 83 in Gurgaon, Delhi NCR. With a vision to set highest international benchmark in education, ISH have entered into a strategic partnership with Lausanne Hospitality Consulting (LHC) for curriculum development and faculty training.



Announcing the venture here, Puri said that ISH will be offering 4-year undergaraduate programmes in Hospitality Management and Culinary Education at its campus in Gurgaon. Apart from these undergraduate programmes, ISH will also offer Executive Education programmes and Post-graduate programmes. While undergraduate and executive education programmes will commence from August 2018, PG programmes at the campus will start from August, 2019, he said.



‘We also see significant amount opportunities in continuing executive education. With ISH, management professionals will not have to spent thousands of dollars on continuing education now. Another big opportunity we see is in Skilling of unemployed graduates through one-year management programmes in housekeeping management, food service management, accommodation management, etc.,” he added.



The campus, which is within a commercial development with components of residential, commercial and retail, is designed in such way to offer students an international campus atmosphere with seamless work-life balance, he said. Puri added that an urban location where students have opportunities for experiential learning and access to lot of hotels for internships is more relevant in today’s age and time.



The founders of ISH expect the student profile at ISH to be anybody who aspires a career in service industry. They said that their endeavour is to demystify the current mindset in the society about hotel education and communicate to a larger audience that premium hospitality education would open world of opportunities before career aspirants beyond the confines of hospitality industry.



With an annual fee for an undergraduate programmes at ISH expected to be around Rs 5.5 lakh, they expect to tap those who currently go to hotel management schools abroad. Puri said that the curriculum will be oriented towards developing more leadership and entrepreneurial skills in the students.



Yateendra Sinh, Global CEO, LHC said that a well equipped education system should be able to produce professionals who have clear ideas and actionable methods for business success for creating a better society and country. He said that LHC has more than 125 years of legacy in hospitality education which instills values to be better global citizens. Taking potshots at the current Indian hospitality education, Sinh said that the system has been producing “educated unemployable” people. He said that it is high time at least few 1,000 well-rounded professionals are produced who can “shake up the industry” and thereby influence a lac people.



Besides Puri, the key founding investors of ISH are Gaurav Bhalla, Managing Director, Vatika Hospitality, Aditya Ranaram, MD, Radar DWC LLC; Dhairya Choudhrie, MD, Shanti Hospitality, Amit Bhosale, MD, ABIL Group, Rajesh Advani, MD, Sun-n-Sand Group, Patu Keswani, CMD, Lemon Tree Hotels, etc. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



