HOSPITALITY Disney Explorers Lodge, Hong Kong new getaway hotel opens on April 30 The new Disney Explorers Lodge, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort's third hotel is slated to open on April 30. Reservations are now available, with various special offers for guests and Magic Access Members.



The seven-storey Disney Explorers Lodge has 750 hotel rooms, each featuring an open sea view or a landscape view of one of the four lush themed gardens that exemplify the cultures of Asia, South America, Africa and Oceania. At Disney Explorers Lodge, guests are inspired to explore and dream as they are immersed in the adventures of intrepid explorers, with the motto “ad explorare et somniare” (to explore and dream).



“Hong Kong Disneyland is committed to investing in new offerings for our guests. Disney Explorers Lodge is not only a fantastic getaway for Disney guests, it’s also a one-of-a-kind hotel experience for those visiting the cosmopolitan city of Hong Kong,” said Samuel Lau, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.



With the addition of the new 750-room hotel, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort now has a grand total of 1,750 hotel rooms. Dining in the three restaurants of the new hotel is as epic an adventure as exploring the hotel grounds.



