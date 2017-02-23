Disney Explorers Lodge, Hong Kong new getaway hotel opens on April 30

The new Disney Explorers Lodge, Hong Kong
Disneyland Resort’s third hotel is slated to open on April 30.
Reservations are now available, with various special offers for guests
and Magic Access Members.
The seven-storey Disney Explorers Lodge has 750 hotel rooms,
each featuring an open sea view or a landscape view of one of the four
lush themed gardens that exemplify the cultures of Asia, South America,
Africa and Oceania. At Disney Explorers Lodge, guests are inspired to
explore and dream as they are immersed in the adventures of intrepid
explorers, with the motto “ad explorare et somniare” (to explore and
dream).
“Hong Kong Disneyland is committed to investing in new offerings
for our guests. Disney Explorers Lodge is not only a fantastic getaway
for Disney guests, it’s also a one-of-a-kind hotel experience for those
visiting the cosmopolitan city of Hong Kong,” said Samuel Lau, Executive
Vice President and Managing Director of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.
With the addition of the new 750-room hotel, Hong Kong
Disneyland Resort now has a grand total of 1,750 hotel rooms. Dining in
the three restaurants of the new hotel is as epic an adventure as
exploring the hotel grounds.