eRevMax completes integration with Only Apartments

Hotel connectivity solutions provider eRevMax has
completed 2-way XML integration with Only Apartments, an Online Travel
Agent (OTA) specialising in short-term apartment rental. Accommodation
providers, using eRevMax distribution solutions RTConnect, RateTiger and
LIVE OS can now make real-time rate and availability updates and
receive instant transfer of bookings received in the channel.
With over 170,000 apartments across 20,000 destinations,
Barcelona based Only Apartments is a popular online apartment rental
channel in Europe. The site’s instant booking policy ensures booking is
made through Only Apartments in real time and confirmed to the guest and
the host straightaway.
“The partnerships between Only-Apartments.com and distribution
providers demonstrate how valuable connectivity is getting in Apartments
Vacation Rentals. This collaboration will improve the commitment of
both companies in giving a better service to property managers, who have
a new tool that simplify their property management, and holiday makers,
who decide to book an apartment,” said Ramon Glieneke, Chief Business
Development Officer, Only-apartments.
Following this integration, Only Apartments can leverage eRevMax
Hotel Ecosystem to gain access to broader inventories, improve booking
conversion and increase revenues as part of its growth plans across
Europe. eRevMax Channel Eco-system connects hotels to over 250 global
distribution channels.
"Given that we cater to properties ranging from serviced
apartment owners to enterprise hotel groups, it is important for us to
offer them a variety of certified channels for their mutual benefits.
This integration with Only Apartments has already shown positive results
and we aim to continue building our advanced channel connections to
help the industry match supply with relevant demand in a timely manner,”
said Ashis Saha, SVP – Project Management, eRevMax.