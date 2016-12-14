Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY eRevMax completes integration with Only Apartments Hotel connectivity solutions provider eRevMax has completed 2-way XML integration with Only Apartments, an Online Travel Agent (OTA) specialising in short-term apartment rental. Accommodation providers, using eRevMax distribution solutions RTConnect, RateTiger and LIVE OS can now make real-time rate and availability updates and receive instant transfer of bookings received in the channel.



With over 170,000 apartments across 20,000 destinations, Barcelona based Only Apartments is a popular online apartment rental channel in Europe. The site’s instant booking policy ensures booking is made through Only Apartments in real time and confirmed to the guest and the host straightaway.



“The partnerships between Only-Apartments.com and distribution providers demonstrate how valuable connectivity is getting in Apartments Vacation Rentals. This collaboration will improve the commitment of both companies in giving a better service to property managers, who have a new tool that simplify their property management, and holiday makers, who decide to book an apartment,” said Ramon Glieneke, Chief Business Development Officer, Only-apartments.



Following this integration, Only Apartments can leverage eRevMax Hotel Ecosystem to gain access to broader inventories, improve booking conversion and increase revenues as part of its growth plans across Europe. eRevMax Channel Eco-system connects hotels to over 250 global distribution channels.



"Given that we cater to properties ranging from serviced apartment owners to enterprise hotel groups, it is important for us to offer them a variety of certified channels for their mutual benefits. This integration with Only Apartments has already shown positive results and we aim to continue building our advanced channel connections to help the industry match supply with relevant demand in a timely manner," said Ashis Saha, SVP – Project Management, eRevMax.



