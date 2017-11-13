FHRAI to broad base its membership to strengthen lobbying power

Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) as part of strengthening its lobbying power with the
governments at different levels in the country, will embark on an
exercise to broad base its membership further. This was informed by
Garish Oberoi, newly elected President of the Federation in an
interaction with the media here. "Membership base of the Federation has
to grow so as to make us the true representative body of the entire
spectrum of hospitality. It matters a lot when you engage and negotiate
with governments," he said.
He said that guest houses, banquet
businesses, food courts, etc., can also be part of the system to
strengthen the lobbying power. He said that the first board meeting of
the newly elected committee discussed the matter. When invited his
attention to the existing constitutional constraints of the Federation,
Oberoi said that they are open to call an Emergency General Meeting
(EGM) if needed to amend the constitution. “Anyway, we work for the
entire industry notwithstanding whether anybody is our member or
non-member. Then why can’t we have everyone as our members,” he
observed.
To another question on the term of office of the
President at the Federation, which is a challenge, as one-year term is
too short to bring in any big changes in the industry body, Oberoi said
that they are in the process of bringing in a 5-year “vision document”
for the federation so that continuity is maintained on matters that
requires attention irrespective of the yearly changes at the helm. “Next
board meeting will discuss the draft vision document,” he added.
Commenting
on the GST related issues, Oberoi said that while the decision to
reduce the GST on restaurants to 5% is a welcome decision, it won’t have
the desired impact on the rates of food being served at restaurants as
the government has withdrawn the Input Tax Credit (ITC). The decision to
withdraw the ITC is against the ethos of the GST, where the government
promised the refund to avoid the cascading effect of tax, he said.
He
also lambasted the composition scheme of the government, saying it is
short-sighted and would encourage a parallel economy. He said that the
organised “compliant businesses” will suffer as the government increased
the composition threshold to INR 2 cr. “Lot of restaurants will close
down as a result of this decision of the government,” he said.