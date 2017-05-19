Finance Minister announces 28% GST on Hotels with tariff of over INR 5000

Arun Jaitley, Union Finance Minister headed Goods
and Service Tax (GST) Council decided to place the service sector under
four slabs of 5%, 12%, 18% and 28% as compared to the current uniform
15% levy on all eligible services, reported TOI.
Restaurants with an annual turnover of less than INR 50 lakh
will fall under the 5% tax slab, while non-AC food joints will be taxed
at 12%. Air-conditioned restaurants with liquor licences will be taxed
at 18%.
Hotels and lodges will a tariff below Rs 1000 a day will be
exempted from GST, while those with a room rate of between INR1000-2500
will be taxed at 12%. Five star and luxury hotels will be taxed at 28%.
“GST in relation to the service sector was completely adopted in
today’s meeting. In the services sector depending on the nature of the
service, and for special reasons, various categorisations have been
made,” Jaitley told press after the conclusion of the two-day GST
council meeting in Srinagar. (Source:TOI)