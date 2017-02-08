Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Frotels.com targets 1000 hotel partners onboard by June Looking for investors for second round of funding A micro-stay hotel booking start-up, Frotels.com by Frotels Private Limited, is planning to take the count of accommodation partners to 1000+ by June this year. Currently the brand features 600+ hotels spanning across 50+ Indian cities.



Frotels.com also aims to relaunch an updated version of their mobile app on Android and iOS platforms by this March.



Priyanka Kothmire, Co-founder & COO, Frotels.com said, “We are a start-up with a new concept and thus we aim to go slow and steady. Currently it is all organic bookings that are coming to us and associated accommodation partners are seeing increasing traction. The confidence from both the partners’ end and travellers’ side is increasing. We aim to grow the same in a balanced manner and plans to go international by year end.”



The company had raised first round of funding from a New Zealand-based High Net Worth Individual (HNI). Frotels.com is currently scouting for potential investors for the second round of funding. Post freezing the second funding, the company will start off with marketing and promotions too, says Kothmire.



Their revenue model is quite simple with nothing being charged from the travellers but a flat rate of commission being levied on the hotel partners. The company is generating about 3.5 lakh of business with up to 150 bookings per month. Agents and corporates are also associated with the brand on a flat commission basis. However, Kothmire adds that agents are mostly doing group bookings with them and thus prefer to book offline. The brand is continuously striving to add new agents and corporates, she said.



Talking about the trends in the micro-stay space, Kothmire highlights that the concept of booking hotels on hourly basis for micro-stays, transiting, getting freshen up, etc. is new and the awareness is spreading with time. “We see increasing number of day trips with airlines offering attractive fares on same-day return and hotels giving best rates to travellers. A great demand is coming from pilgrim travellers who are going on day trips to Shirdi, Balaji and Somnath.” Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter