Frotels.com targets 1000 hotel partners onboard by June

A micro-stay hotel booking start-up, Frotels.com by Frotels Private
Limited, is planning to take the count of accommodation partners to
1000+ by June this year. Currently the brand features 600+ hotels
spanning across 50+ Indian cities.
Frotels.com also aims to relaunch an updated version of their mobile app on Android and iOS platforms by this March.
Priyanka Kothmire, Co-founder & COO, Frotels.com said, “We
are a start-up with a new concept and thus we aim to go slow and steady.
Currently it is all organic bookings that are coming to us and
associated accommodation partners are seeing increasing traction. The
confidence from both the partners’ end and travellers’ side is
increasing. We aim to grow the same in a balanced manner and plans to go
international by year end.”
The company had raised first round of funding from a New
Zealand-based High Net Worth Individual (HNI). Frotels.com is currently
scouting for potential investors for the second round of funding. Post
freezing the second funding, the company will start off with marketing
and promotions too, says Kothmire.
Their revenue model is quite simple with nothing being charged
from the travellers but a flat rate of commission being levied on
the hotel partners. The company is generating about 3.5 lakh of business
with up to 150 bookings per month.
Agents and corporates are also associated with the brand on a flat
commission basis. However, Kothmire adds that agents are mostly doing
group bookings with them and thus prefer to book offline. The brand is
continuously striving to add new agents and corporates, she said.
Talking
about the trends in the micro-stay space, Kothmire highlights that the
concept of booking hotels on hourly basis for micro-stays, transiting,
getting freshen up, etc. is new and the awareness is spreading with
time. “We see increasing number of day trips with airlines offering
attractive fares on same-day return and hotels giving best rates to
travellers. A great demand is coming from pilgrim travellers who are
going on day trips to Shirdi, Balaji and Somnath.”