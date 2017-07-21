Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Ginger Hotels strengthens footprint in Mumbai with Ginger Mumbai – Andheri East Ginger Hotels, the budget hotel chain from the house of TATA , continues its expansion in the country and in Mumbai, with the opening of Ginger Mumbai, Andheri East. This is their second Ginger in Mumbai.



Strategically located off the Western Express highway, 3.5 kms from the airport, Ginger Mumbai, Andheri East is in close proximity to the Bombay Exhibition Center as well as the railway station. The hotel also provides convenient access to the city’s thriving corporate hub on the Andheri Kurla Road.



With 142 smartly designed comfortable rooms, a caring and professional team to serve with a smile, this sparkling clean hotel offers a unique check-in experience of Coffee and Keys, an interactive social lobby, seamless high speed free Wi-Fi, a multi-cuisine restaurant and bar, a pan Asian eatery, a state-of-art fitness center, RFID access control and efficient meeting facilities. Ginger is a great choice for today’s value conscious and discerning travelers.



Sharing his thoughts on the opening, Rahul Pandit, MD & CEO, Ginger Hotels said, “We are proud to expand our presence in the commercial capital of India with the opening of Ginger Mumbai – Andheri East, our second hotel in Mumbai. This Ginger hotel gives our customers a small insight into the refreshed Ginger experience. Ginger Hotels is the pioneer and the largest chain of branded budget hotels in India with a resilient promise of safety, cleanliness, a relaxing sleep experience, an invigorating shower experience, a hearty breakfast and seamless Wi-Fi. We assure travelers of a consistently pleasant experience across our 42 properties in 30 locations around the nation.”





