Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Hotel Janpath to become history soon CCEA approves transfer of ownership of hotel to MoUD for alternate development The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its ‘In Principle’ approval for the transfer of ownership of Hotel Janpath, New Delhi to Ministry of Urban Development for demolition and alternate development.



As per an official release, the hotel property was found to be “unserviceable and in distressed condition in the context of seismic requirements “ by IIT Roorkee inspection team. The property is most likely be considered for construction of Government offices and similar purposes which would save government funds spent in hiring of government offices.



Details of implementation of the project, land usages, etc., would be taken subsequently by a Committee of Secretaries to be constituted under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary.



A key ITDC property in national capital, the government had refurbished the property before Commonwealth Games. While preparing for second disinvestment of ITDC’s hotel assets, government’s move to demolish the prime hotel property will further weaken the public sector corporation’s stake in the hotel business in the country. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



