Hotel Janpath to become history soon

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by the Prime
Minister Narendra Modi, has given its ‘In Principle’ approval for the
transfer of ownership of Hotel Janpath, New Delhi to Ministry of Urban
Development for demolition and alternate development.
As per an official release, the hotel property was found to be
“unserviceable and in distressed condition in the context of seismic
requirements “ by IIT Roorkee inspection team. The property is most
likely be considered for construction of Government offices and similar
purposes which would save government funds spent in hiring of
government offices.
Details of implementation of the project, land usages, etc.,
would be taken subsequently by a Committee of Secretaries to be
constituted under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary.
A key ITDC property in national capital, the government had
refurbished the property before Commonwealth Games. While preparing for
second disinvestment of ITDC’s hotel assets, government’s move to
demolish the prime hotel property will further weaken the public sector
corporation’s stake in the hotel business in the country.