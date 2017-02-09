Hotelbeds Group acquires Tourico Holidays

Hotelbeds Group, a global bedbank and business-to-business provider of
services to the travel industry, has announced the merger of Tourico
Holidays, a global travel distribution company of North America
that contracts directly with travel providers, such as hotels, flights,
cruise lines, attractions, car rentals, vacation homes and more, to its
Bedbank business unit. It’s considered a major acquisition since
Hotelbeds became an independent company under the ownership of Cinven
and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) in September, 2016.
Commenting on it, Joan Vilà, Executive Chairman of Hotelbeds
Group said, “With the backing of Cinven and CPPIB we are entering the
next phase of our development since becoming an independent company back
in September. Therefore it gives me great pleasure to announce that
Tourico Holidays will join Hotelbeds Group. Tourico Holidays has a
well-deserved reputation for excellence and innovation that I have
respected for many years. I look forward to working with its experienced
leadership team."
“The proposed deal will enable us to enhance
our footprint, especially in Tourico Holidays’ home market of North
America whilst they will benefit from belonging to Hotelbeds Group´s
global network. Together we will combine our best in class technology
and distribution expertise for the benefit of both our hotel partners
and clients For the time being, both businesses will continue as usual,
focusing on our top priority: providing the best possible service to our
hotel partners and clients.”
Commenting on the merger, Uri Argov, CEO, Tourico Holidays,
added, “We´re very excited about what this deal can mean to the B2B
travel industry. Tourico Holidays’ management team looks forward to
bringing together these two great businesses in order to better serve
our combined supplier and client base. At a cultural level, this deal is
strong because our two organisations are both entrepreneurial, dynamic
and high energy – and just like Hotelbeds Group, we´re passionate about
what we do and focus hard on execution.”
Tourico Holidays will continue to operate as an independent
business while a long term strategy is developed to find the most
appropriate way to combine the businesses. The transaction is subject to
customary regulatory and anti-trust approvals.
The merged entity will be 100% owned by Hotelbeds Group.