Hyatt announces opening of Andaz Delhi in Aerocity

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the opening of
Andaz Delhi, marking the Andaz brand’s first hotel in India and 16th
worldwide. This luxury lifestyle brand of Hyatt celebrates local culture
and the unique spirit of neighbourhoods and offers inspiring
experiences through the neighbourhood’s rich history and culture,
helping guests get to know their surroundings more intimately and leave
feeling like a local.
“Andaz derives its name from the Hindi word for ‘personal
style,’ and each location offers guests a fresh and stimulating hotel
experience that fuels creativity and inspires them to engage in their
own personal sense of luxury and style. The opening of Andaz Delhi marks
a significant milestone for the brand,” said Kurt Straub, Vice
President-Operations, India, Hyatt.
Conveniently located in Aerocity, the hotel is within easy reach
of downtown Delhi and the business hub of Gurgaon. Designed to capture
the spirit of Delhi by renowned architect Bauer Latoza Studio from
Chicago, and interior designer Virgile and Partners from London, the
hotel integrates traditional Indian elements, colours and flavours into a
modern design inspired by the unique craftsmanship of India.
Andaz
Delhi opens with a partial inventory of its residential-style 401
guestrooms, including 45 suites. The hotel will also offer 129 serviced
apartments, expected to open next year.
Heddo Siebs, General Manger, Andaz Delhi said, “With our
stylish, innovative restaurants and expansive function spaces, we hope
to offer our friends in Delhi dining and event options that have not
been available before.”
Taking an innovative approach to restaurants and bars, Andaz
Delhi emphasises consciously sourced ingredients and local artisanal
produce in the uniquely conceived European food hall – AnnaMaya. Guests
can also grab freshly baked goods and a quick bite at Andaz Deli or
indulge in interesting cocktails that highlight the art of mixology at
Juniper Bar. Due to open next year, the Hong Kong Club will be a
multi-level Cantonese evening destination with a bar, club and lounge.
In true Andaz fashion, all non-alcoholic mini-bar drinks and
locally inspired snacks are complimentary, as are local telephone calls
and Wi-Fi, making a stay at Andaz Delhi as seamless and barrier-free as
possible.
The recreational facilities at Andaz Delhi include a heated pool
and sun deck, as well as a fully furnished gym with the latest
equipment a spa (expected to open soon) with a unique ‘Apothecary
Blending Bar’ and a range of treatment rooms.
The hotel offers 37,500 sq. ft. (3,484 sq. m.) of innovative
meeting and event spaces, with fluid layouts and functional design
creating environments that dissolve barriers and encourage creative
thinking, interaction and conversation. The oval shaped pillar-less
ballroom is one of the largest indoor luxury wedding spaces in Delhi and
can accommodate up to 1,500 guests. The unobstructive design of the
ballroom provides a blank canvas to customize and decorate the space
based on the individuality and style of any guest. The unique Elephant
Path adds a sense of drama to a traditional Indian wedding. Eight Andaz
Studios offer residential-style meeting and event spaces with inspiring
open kitchens and an outdoor terrace.