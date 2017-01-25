STRATEGY

DEALZ CLUB Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Hyatt announces opening of Andaz Delhi in Aerocity Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the opening of Andaz Delhi, marking the Andaz brand’s first hotel in India and 16th worldwide. This luxury lifestyle brand of Hyatt celebrates local culture and the unique spirit of neighbourhoods and offers inspiring experiences through the neighbourhood’s rich history and culture, helping guests get to know their surroundings more intimately and leave feeling like a local.



“Andaz derives its name from the Hindi word for ‘personal style,’ and each location offers guests a fresh and stimulating hotel experience that fuels creativity and inspires them to engage in their own personal sense of luxury and style. The opening of Andaz Delhi marks a significant milestone for the brand,” said Kurt Straub, Vice President-Operations, India, Hyatt.



Conveniently located in Aerocity, the hotel is within easy reach of downtown Delhi and the business hub of Gurgaon. Designed to capture the spirit of Delhi by renowned architect Bauer Latoza Studio from Chicago, and interior designer Virgile and Partners from London, the hotel integrates traditional Indian elements, colours and flavours into a modern design inspired by the unique craftsmanship of India.



Andaz Delhi opens with a partial inventory of its residential-style 401 guestrooms, including 45 suites. The hotel will also offer 129 serviced apartments, expected to open next year.



Heddo Siebs, General Manger, Andaz Delhi said, “With our stylish, innovative restaurants and expansive function spaces, we hope to offer our friends in Delhi dining and event options that have not been available before.”



Taking an innovative approach to restaurants and bars, Andaz Delhi emphasises consciously sourced ingredients and local artisanal produce in the uniquely conceived European food hall – AnnaMaya. Guests can also grab freshly baked goods and a quick bite at Andaz Deli or indulge in interesting cocktails that highlight the art of mixology at Juniper Bar. Due to open next year, the Hong Kong Club will be a multi-level Cantonese evening destination with a bar, club and lounge.



In true Andaz fashion, all non-alcoholic mini-bar drinks and locally inspired snacks are complimentary, as are local telephone calls and Wi-Fi, making a stay at Andaz Delhi as seamless and barrier-free as possible.



The recreational facilities at Andaz Delhi include a heated pool and sun deck, as well as a fully furnished gym with the latest equipment a spa (expected to open soon) with a unique ‘Apothecary Blending Bar’ and a range of treatment rooms.



The hotel offers 37,500 sq. ft. (3,484 sq. m.) of innovative meeting and event spaces, with fluid layouts and functional design creating environments that dissolve barriers and encourage creative thinking, interaction and conversation. The oval shaped pillar-less ballroom is one of the largest indoor luxury wedding spaces in Delhi and can accommodate up to 1,500 guests. The unobstructive design of the ballroom provides a blank canvas to customize and decorate the space based on the individuality and style of any guest. The unique Elephant Path adds a sense of drama to a traditional Indian wedding. Eight Andaz Studios offer residential-style meeting and event spaces with inspiring open kitchens and an outdoor terrace.



