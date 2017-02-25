Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Hyatt launch new masterbrand - the World of Hyatt Hyatt Hotels Corporation today announced the launch of World of Hyatt, Hyatt’s new global platform grounded in the simple idea that a little understanding goes a long way. “World of Hyatt is an expression of who we are,” said Mark Hoplamazian, President and CEO, Hyatt Hotels Corporation. “It’s a platform powered by our purpose – caring for people so they can be their best – and it inspires how we engage with guests, interact with colleagues and owners, and operate our business. Importantly, it’s designed to deepen our relationship with our community beyond traditional hotel stays.”



The key details are:



· World of Hyatt is a new global masterbrand and platform for Hyatt and their guests, powered by Hyatt’s purpose – caring for people so they can be their best.



· It is being launched to inspire how Hyatt engages with guests, interacts with colleagues and owners, and operates the business.



· The new loyalty programme to go with the masterbrand will go live on March 1. It will introduce more tiers and more ways to earn status, which allows for more meaningful rewards and benefits for members. The tier names – Discoverist, Explorist, Globalist – reflect the aspirations of members as they travel and expand their world. And the rewards and benefits, such as providing more ways to earn free nights, reflect what matters to them most.



· The global campaign behind the launch, entitled “For A World Of Understanding”, calls for an era of understanding that reflects Hyatt’s purpose and reaffirms its commitment to building genuine and trusted experiences for its guests in a way that is meaningful to them.





The global campaign will extend across TV, digital, social, out-of-home, in-hotel, print and events throughout 2017 with an emphasis in the United States, China and India.



