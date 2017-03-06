ICRA expects 8-9% RevPar growth in FY2018 in Indian Hotel Industry

The international Credit Rating Agency (ICRA)
expects RevPar for Indian Hotel Industry to grow by 8%-9% in FY2018
aided by stronger domestic demand, strong flows in FTA and the return of
pricing power across markets barring few micro-markets in NCR, Kolkata
and Chennai.
Based on the actual performance of industry during 9m FY2017,
wherein the industry revenues remained largely flat constrained by the
impact of demonetisation primarily on food and beverage (F&B) and
banqueting income (MICE) during Q3 FY2017, ICRA estimates ~4%-5% growth
in industry revenues for FY2017.
In line with ICRA’s estimates, Pan-India average room rates
(ARR) grew by ~2% during 9m FY2017, while average occupancy grew by ~2%,
marginally lower than our earlier estimates of 3%-4% growth during
FY2017. Marginal under-performance in occupancy growth can be attributed
to the impact of demonetisation on leisure room demand during
November-December 2016 (peak season for the industry) at few
destinations. Contributed equally by growth in occupancies and ARRs,
pan-India revenue per available rooms (RevPAR) for 9m FY2017 has
increased by ~4%, says ICRA in the report.
According to Subrata Ray, Sr. Group VP and Head - Corporate
Ratings, ICRA Limited, “India has over 25,000 premium rooms under
construction – to be launched over the next four years, based on
industry announcements. This will take the premium supply in the country
to over one lakh rooms by FY2020 in the 12 key cities we track. Bulk of
this supply, barring in Mumbai, is front-ended i.e. sizable inventory
will hit the market over the next 18 months (mainly in Bengaluru and
Kolkata). While the supply growth, based on announcements, has been
pegged at 8% CAGR over FY2017-FY2020, we expect actual supply growth to
fall to around 6% given the delays in few projects and the typical lead
time required for final approvals.”
Overall, ICRA believes FTAs and spends still remain below
potential; hence, there is further scope for strong y-o-y growth in FTA
and foreign exchange earnings. Domestic travel, going by a proxy of
domestic Revenue Passenger Kilometre (RPKM) trends, which has grown by
more than 20% y-o-y during each of the past 13 months, continued to
remain healthy.
While the business sentiments and discretionary
spends were impacted temporarily by demonetisation in November 2016, the
positive long-term impacts of the same coupled with scheduled roll out
of goods and services tax (GST) in July 2017 shall further boost
domestic economy and hence, travel. Provisions announced in the Union
Budget 2017-18 for the creation of five special tourism zones (STZs);
and the launch of Incredible India 2.0 campaign are also expected to be
long-term positive for the industry.