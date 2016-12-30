Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Impulse planning trending among Indian travellers: OYO Survey OYO’s year-end analysis of hotel-bookings in 2016 confirms that a majority of Indian travellers are increasingly driven by impulse. Impulsively planned trips emerged as the top driver for outstation trips both in business and leisure travel segment. 61% of all the bookings made on OYO platform were made within 24 hours prior to check-in.



The research further highlights that despite the last-minute bookings, travellers’ expectations in terms of service, facilities and experience are pre-determined and non-negotiable. Wi-Fi, Breakfast and Hygienic rooms are the three biggest priorities for guests. With 7000 hotels in over 200 cities, OYO is India’s largest hotel-network and has affected over five million check-ins to date.



Commenting on the insights, Kavikrut, Chief Growth Officer, OYO, said, "We are witnessing a travel awakening in India. Along with the surge in bookings from impulse travellers both within leisure and business segments, we see an emerging paradox in that even as travel-planning cycle reduces further, the expectations from on-ground suppliers and agents is of delivering a non-negotiable and predetermined experience. Thus the onus on travel partners such as hoteliers and those offering travel-related services is to ensure consistent, high-quality service delivery. We, at OYO, employ tech-enabled solutions to deliver standardised user experiences."



