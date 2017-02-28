Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY ITDC announces free entry to Sound & Light shows for Defence & paramilitary personnel with family Paying an ode to the Indian Armed Forces and their family (Air Force Army, Navy, Coast Guard and all other paramilitary forces) in the heart of the city, the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), a public sector undertaking under the aegis of the Ministry of Tourism, has announced free entry to the Sound and Light Shows for the defence personnel till March 31, 2017. This is also an initiative in continuation to company’s 50th Golden Jubilee Celebration.



Piyush Tiwari, Director Commercial & Marketing, ITDC said, “The Defence Forces are our nation’s pride and to waive off the charges for Sound and Light Shows is our way of recognising and paying tribute to the brave soldiers and their family members.”



All servicing defence personnel can visit the SEL shows run by ITDC at Old Fort (Purana Qila) and Red Fort (Lal Qila) as per the show timings free of cost on or before March 31, 2017.They are required to carry identity cards for themselves as well as of their family members to gain entry to the shows.



Anil Kumar Gupta, General Manager, Sound and Light Show Division, ITDC said, "It is a matter of great pride for all of us at Sound & light division that our show will facilitate to entertain Indian Armed Forces personnel across India. It's our humble way of saying we salute you."



