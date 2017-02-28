ITDC announces free entry to Sound & Light shows for Defence & paramilitary personnel with family

Paying an ode to the Indian Armed Forces and their
family (Air Force Army, Navy, Coast Guard and all other paramilitary
forces) in the heart of the city, the India Tourism Development
Corporation (ITDC), a public sector undertaking under the aegis of the
Ministry of Tourism, has announced free entry to the Sound and Light
Shows for the defence personnel till March 31, 2017. This is also an
initiative in continuation to company’s 50th Golden Jubilee Celebration.
Piyush Tiwari, Director Commercial & Marketing, ITDC said,
“The Defence Forces are our nation’s pride and to waive off the charges
for Sound and Light Shows is our way of recognising and paying tribute
to the brave soldiers and their family members.”
All servicing
defence personnel can visit the SEL shows run by ITDC at Old Fort
(Purana Qila) and Red Fort (Lal Qila) as per the show timings free of
cost on or before March 31, 2017.They are required to carry identity
cards for themselves as well as of their family members to gain entry to
the shows.
Anil Kumar Gupta, General Manager, Sound and Light Show
Division, ITDC said, “It is a matter of great pride for all of us at
Sound & light division that our show will facilitate to entertain
Indian Armed Forces personnel across India. It’s our humble way of
saying we salute you.”