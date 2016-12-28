Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY ITDC awarded Best PSU for its CSR Initiative at Qutub Minar The India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) has been bestowed with the “Best PSU Award for CSR Initiative” in Miniratna Non-Financial Category at the 4th Edition of Governance Now PSU Awards 2016.



The award was presented to ITDC at a star studded award ceremony in New Delhi, where Umang Narula, Chairman and Managing Director, ITDC and Piyush Tiwari, Director Commercial and Marketing, ITDC received the esteemed award from Ram Vilas Paswan, Union Minister of Food and Public Distribution and renowned actor Jeetendra.



ITDC has adopted Qutub Minar as a part of its CSR initiative under the aegis of Government of India's Swacch Bharat Abhiyan and organizes regular cleanliness drives at the monument's premises. It has provided a dedicated workforce to supplement the staff of ASI involved in maintaining cleanliness of the monument.



