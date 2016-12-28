ITDC awarded Best PSU for its CSR Initiative at Qutub Minar

The India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC)
has been bestowed with the “Best PSU Award for CSR Initiative” in
Miniratna Non-Financial Category at the 4th Edition of Governance Now
PSU Awards 2016.
The award was presented to ITDC at a star studded award ceremony
in New Delhi, where Umang Narula, Chairman and Managing Director, ITDC
and Piyush Tiwari, Director Commercial and Marketing, ITDC received the
esteemed award from Ram Vilas Paswan, Union Minister of Food and Public
Distribution and renowned actor Jeetendra.
ITDC has adopted Qutub Minar as a part of its CSR initiative
under the aegis of Government of India’s Swacch Bharat Abhiyan and
organizes regular cleanliness drives at the monument’s premises. It has
provided a dedicated workforce to supplement the staff of ASI involved
in maintaining cleanliness of the monument.