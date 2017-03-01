Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Jumeirah Group appoints Blue Square Consultants as India Representative Jumeirah Group has appointed Blue Square Consultants (BSC) to represent the company in India. Jumeirah Group currently operates 21 hotels in 8 countries across the Middle East, Europe and Asia.



Alison Broadhead, Chief Commercial Officer, Jumeirah Group, said, “India has always been a top source market for Dubai however in recent years, we have noticed an increase in luxury travellers from this region to our properties around the world, in particular Dubai, London and the Maldives. These destinations, plus Istanbul, are the top India outbound travel destinations in which Jumeirah has presence. We recently enhanced our family and luxury appeal with the launch of The Terrace at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah and the opening of the new Jumeirah Al Naseem hotel, at Madinat Jumeirah. Dubai has also boosted its family attractions with the opening of Dubai Parks and Resorts which includes Legoland and Bollywood Parks Dubai - the first theme park in the world dedicated to Bollywood. Through our new partnership with BSC, we look forward to expanding our reach further to the Indian outbound luxury travel segment.”



Speaking about the partnership, Lubaina Sheerazi, COO, Blue Square Consultants, said, “We are elated to have been appointed as Jumeirah Group’s representative in India. Jumeirah’s hotels are regarded as among the most luxurious in the world and provide the luxury Indian traveller the chance to discover incredible experiences at their hotels in Dubai and around the world.”



Jumeirah Group will be managed by the North, West and South offices and BSC will be responsible for Jumeirah’s India sales focusing mainly on high quality leisure travellers and MICE. They will also be responsible for the brand’s India communication programme including content creation, influencer programmes, media engagement, event management and other such activities.

