Friday, 09 June, 2017, 13 : 00 PM [IST]

Kerala's new Excise policy to allow bars in 3-star and above hotels
New Excise policy to come in force from July 1
By TBM Staff | Mumbai
Putting all speculations to rest, Kerala Government has approved the new liquor policy which would in effect allow all hotels above 3-star category to have bars and serve liquor. In total reversal of the Congress led UDF governments policy which confined bars only in 5-star hotels, the new policy will allow all types of hotels to have bar license.

The new policy while invited wrath of the opposition parties in the state and that of anti liquor campaigners in the state, has been widely welcomed by the tourism industry which has been experiencing slump in growth and drop in business and MICE travel.
 
