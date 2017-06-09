|
|
|
|
|
|
Friday, 09 June, 2017, 13 : 00 PM [IST]
|
Kerala's new Excise policy to allow bars in 3-star and above hotels
|
New Excise policy to come in force from July 1
|
By TBM Staff | Mumbai
|
|
Putting all speculations to rest, Kerala Government has approved the new
liquor policy which would in effect allow all hotels above 3-star
category to have bars and serve liquor. In total reversal of the
Congress led UDF governments policy which confined bars only in 5-star
hotels, the new policy will allow all types of hotels to have bar
license.
The new policy while invited wrath of the opposition
parties in the state and that of anti liquor campaigners in the state,
has been widely welcomed by the tourism industry which has been
experiencing slump in growth and drop in business and MICE travel.
|
|