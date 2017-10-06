 
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Advisory Board  |  Archives  |  Feedback  
Trade News
Inbound/ Domestic News
Outbound News
 
Home Hospitality Details

HOSPITALITY

Friday, 06 October, 2017, 12 : 30 PM [IST]

KTDC to build Star hotels at Kanyakumari & Kozhikode beach
By TBM Staff | New Delhi
M Vijayakumar, Chairman, Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) has said that the Corporation is in the process of setting up two new star category hotels in Kanyakumari and Kozhikode beach. He said that the vacant land available with KTDC in the Kanyakumari Guest House premises will be utilised for setting up a star category hotel. He was speaking to the media in Delhi after meeting KJ Alphons, Minister of State for Tourism (Independent Charge) in Delhi.

The KTDC Chairman said that the Tourism Minister has assured all support to Kerala Tourism and a dedicated meeting will be called to discuss the issues related with Kerala and its tourism development at his aegis soon. A detailed project report of 15 priority projects are being prepared now and will be submitted for central approval and assistance soon, he said.
 
He said that focus will be on utilising the potential of over 500 km coastline for beach tourism in the state. Beautification of Kovalam beach and development of Bekal and Muzhuppilangad beach are currently on and central financial assistance is sought for these projects, he said. 
 
Post Your commentsPOST YOUR COMMENT
Comments
* Name :      
* Email :    
  Website :  
     
Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.
Enter your e-mail ID for our
Weekly e-Newsletter
   
HOME    ABOUT US    CONTACT US    DISCLAIMER    SITE MAP    ARCHIVES
© Copyright 2015 Saffron Synergies Pvt Ltd