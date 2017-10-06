Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY KTDC to build Star hotels at Kanyakumari & Kozhikode beach M Vijayakumar, Chairman, Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) has said that the Corporation is in the process of setting up two new star category hotels in Kanyakumari and Kozhikode beach. He said that the vacant land available with KTDC in the Kanyakumari Guest House premises will be utilised for setting up a star category hotel. He was speaking to the media in Delhi after meeting KJ Alphons, Minister of State for Tourism (Independent Charge) in Delhi.



The KTDC Chairman said that the Tourism Minister has assured all support to Kerala Tourism and a dedicated meeting will be called to discuss the issues related with Kerala and its tourism development at his aegis soon. A detailed project report of 15 priority projects are being prepared now and will be submitted for central approval and assistance soon, he said.



He said that focus will be on utilising the potential of over 500 km coastline for beach tourism in the state. Beautification of Kovalam beach and development of Bekal and Muzhuppilangad beach are currently on and central financial assistance is sought for these projects, he said.

Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter