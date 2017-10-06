KTDC to build Star hotels at Kanyakumari & Kozhikode beach

M Vijayakumar, Chairman, Kerala Tourism Development
Corporation (KTDC) has said that the Corporation is in the process of
setting up two new star category hotels in Kanyakumari and Kozhikode
beach. He said that the vacant land available with KTDC in the
Kanyakumari Guest House premises will be utilised for setting up a star
category hotel. He was speaking to the media in Delhi after meeting KJ
Alphons, Minister of State for Tourism (Independent Charge) in Delhi.
The
KTDC Chairman said that the Tourism Minister has assured all support to
Kerala Tourism and a dedicated meeting will be called to discuss the
issues related with Kerala and its tourism development at his aegis
soon. A detailed project report of 15 priority projects are being
prepared now and will be submitted for central approval and assistance
soon, he said.
He said that focus will be on utilising the
potential of over 500 km coastline for beach tourism in the state.
Beautification of Kovalam beach and development of Bekal and
Muzhuppilangad beach are currently on and central financial assistance
is sought for these projects, he said.