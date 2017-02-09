Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Le Reserve Corbett opens in Corbett National Park Countrywide Hospitality recently launched its first resort Le Reserve Corbett at Corbett National Park. With 18 cottages designed to give the unique feel of a rustic ambience, Le Reserve Corbett is designed in architecture influenced by the fascination of the jungle. This is the first investment in hospitality by Countrywide Group with plans for the next hotel in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.



Each element at Le Reserve Corbett has been handpicked keeping in mind the traits of an adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers. Keeping it natural, the hotel has a façade made out of recycled woods, bathroom hanger made of wood and jute ropes, lamp shades using cane, wash basin stands in cut out woods. The interiors also surprises guests with hand painted wall art of the big cats.



Speaking on the opening, Karan Tewari, Founder & Director, Le Reserve Corbett, says, “We are extremely delighted to be bringing a one of its kind accommodation facility in Corbett. Le Reserve Corbett is a place where nature meets luxury. Our cottages provide luxury stay along with some unique experiences ensuring guests a ‘reserved’ getaway in a unique way.”



Ambrosia, the multi-cuisine restaurant, offers unfussy yet flavorsome food. For the discerning foodies, the menu here also offers some authentic local Kumaoni dishes alongside other cuisines, which guests can indulge in without having to leave the hotel. The resort has an exclusive private dining area located in the first floor overlooking the inner courtyard which has been created for couples or those who are looking for some private moments of celebrations over some delicious food. A spacious banquet space is available where corporate groups can host their conferences, events and off-sites.



In order to ensure guests a complete jungle escapade, Le Reserve Corbett offer activities such as guided nature walk, village walk, elephant bath, angling, picnic/lunch by riverbank of Kosi, apart from the quintessential jungle safari. With the offer of natural experiences as its essence, the resort promotes the motto "Get close to nature, invigorate and explore with Le Reserve Corbett."



