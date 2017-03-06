 
Monday, 06 March, 2017, 15 : 00 PM [IST]

Legend Palace Hotel opens in Macau
By TBM Staff | New Delhi
Legend Palace Hotel, a new five-star hotel located in Macau Fisherman's Wharf adjacent to the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal, opened on February 27, 2017.

Inspired by the world famous entertainment destination of Monte Carlo, Legend Palace Hotel provides 233 guestrooms, the Legend Palace Casino, retail shops, multipurpose rooms and a global range of dining options, as well as babysitting service, butler service, limousine service and so forth.

Hotel facilities also include a fitness centre, outdoor swimming pool, spa and salon in addition to a ballroom accommodating up to 180 people for banquets and business conferences.
 
