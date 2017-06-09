Lemon Tree Hotels operated Sandal Suites debuts near Noida Expressway

Carnation Hotels, the hotel management arm of Lemon
Tree Hotels, recently announced the official launch of the upscale
service apartment brand – Sandal Suites, the 11th property to be
operated by Lemon Tree Hotels.
Owned by Assotech Realty and strategically located in the
Assotech Business Cresterra, the IT hub of Sector 135, near Noida
Expressway, it currently features 100 keys, the all day dining Citrus
Restaurant (130 covers), Bitters Bar and 4000 sq ft of banqueting space.
The second phase of expansion will witness the addition of 95
more keys including one Presidential Suite, a floor solely dedicated to
female guests, a private club for in-house guests, Pomelo pool bar and
increased MICE space.
Talking to HospitalityBiz India, Rattan Keswani, Deputy Managing
Director, Lemon Tree Hotels and Director, Carnation Hotels said, “With
upcoming food joints and retail shopping outlets in close vicinity,
Sandal Suites, operated by Lemon Tree Hotels will primarily target the
extended stay corporate travellers and those Visiting Friends and
Relatives (VFR). Featuring MICE capacity of up to 350 people, Sandal
Suites is also eyeing the social event business with key commercial and
residential spaces in close proximity. Our competitors are placed at a
distance of 8-10 km and thus we are sure that Sandal Suites will emerge
as the most desirable hospitality destination in times to come.”
He further added that their service apartment design concept has
been tweaked keeping in mind the needs of the long stay guests which is
why it houses two types of kitchenettes, Gym and Kiyomi Spa (by O2),
kids play area and sports facility to complete the hospitality
experience.
An inaugural tariff of INR 6500 will be operational until August
31, 2017. Sandal Suites is open to offer a better upgrade and value for
long-staying guests.
EXPANSION PLANS
Within the next two months, Lemon Tree Hotels will be
unveiling properties in Patna (Lemon Tree Premier), Corbett (Lemon Tree
Premier), Sikkim (Lemon Tree Hotel), along with Siliguri, Jammu, Trichy
and Alwar (rebranded).
“Most Tier-II and III cities are underserved by branded hotels.
However, the standalone hotels are commanding exceptional occupancy and
ARRs in these cities. Thus we feel there is a huge gap waiting to be
filled in these tertiary cities,” he said.
Together with Franchise Partner - Carnation Hotels, Lemon Tree
Hotels plans to roll out seven more openings in this fiscal year
2017-18. The very next launch will be of a 220-keys service apartment in
Manesar followed by launches in Mumbai (two hotels), Pune, Kolkata,
Udaipur and Bhubaneshwar.
Elaborating on international expansion, he stressed that
Kathmandu (Nepal) is on the cards. “Given the increasing population and
aspirational travel from the markets of India and China, they are set to
dominate the international travel in the coming times. Thus, Carnation
Hotels will be expanding the global footprint of Lemon Tree Hotel brands
at destinations suiting the Indian and Chinese travellers,” he stated.
Keswani also revealed that a new Resort brand would be introduced under the Lemon Tree brand name.