DEALZ CLUB Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Lemon Tree Hotels operated Sandal Suites debuts near Noida Expressway Carnation Hotels eyes 7 more openings this fiscal Carnation Hotels, the hotel management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels, recently announced the official launch of the upscale service apartment brand – Sandal Suites, the 11th property to be operated by Lemon Tree Hotels.



Owned by Assotech Realty and strategically located in the Assotech Business Cresterra, the IT hub of Sector 135, near Noida Expressway, it currently features 100 keys, the all day dining Citrus Restaurant (130 covers), Bitters Bar and 4000 sq ft of banqueting space.



The second phase of expansion will witness the addition of 95 more keys including one Presidential Suite, a floor solely dedicated to female guests, a private club for in-house guests, Pomelo pool bar and increased MICE space.



Talking to HospitalityBiz India, Rattan Keswani, Deputy Managing Director, Lemon Tree Hotels and Director, Carnation Hotels said, “With upcoming food joints and retail shopping outlets in close vicinity, Sandal Suites, operated by Lemon Tree Hotels will primarily target the extended stay corporate travellers and those Visiting Friends and Relatives (VFR). Featuring MICE capacity of up to 350 people, Sandal Suites is also eyeing the social event business with key commercial and residential spaces in close proximity. Our competitors are placed at a distance of 8-10 km and thus we are sure that Sandal Suites will emerge as the most desirable hospitality destination in times to come.”



He further added that their service apartment design concept has been tweaked keeping in mind the needs of the long stay guests which is why it houses two types of kitchenettes, Gym and Kiyomi Spa (by O2), kids play area and sports facility to complete the hospitality experience.



An inaugural tariff of INR 6500 will be operational until August 31, 2017. Sandal Suites is open to offer a better upgrade and value for long-staying guests.





EXPANSION PLANS



Within the next two months, Lemon Tree Hotels will be unveiling properties in Patna (Lemon Tree Premier), Corbett (Lemon Tree Premier), Sikkim (Lemon Tree Hotel), along with Siliguri, Jammu, Trichy and Alwar (rebranded).



“Most Tier-II and III cities are underserved by branded hotels. However, the standalone hotels are commanding exceptional occupancy and ARRs in these cities. Thus we feel there is a huge gap waiting to be filled in these tertiary cities,” he said.



Together with Franchise Partner - Carnation Hotels, Lemon Tree Hotels plans to roll out seven more openings in this fiscal year 2017-18. The very next launch will be of a 220-keys service apartment in Manesar followed by launches in Mumbai (two hotels), Pune, Kolkata, Udaipur and Bhubaneshwar.



Elaborating on international expansion, he stressed that Kathmandu (Nepal) is on the cards. “Given the increasing population and aspirational travel from the markets of India and China, they are set to dominate the international travel in the coming times. Thus, Carnation Hotels will be expanding the global footprint of Lemon Tree Hotel brands at destinations suiting the Indian and Chinese travellers,” he stated.



Keswani also revealed that a new Resort brand would be introduced under the Lemon Tree brand name.



