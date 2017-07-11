Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Lords Hotels to launch four hotels in India & Nepal by year end Lords Hotels & Resorts plans to open two hotels in Nepal, along with one hotel each in Goa and Bengaluru city this year. The hotel group is focusing towards achieving 68% growth in their overall average room occupancy by the end of FY2017. The group presently operates 26 hotels with an inventory of 1,544 rooms under its belt.



“Last year, Lords Hotels Group recorded an average room occupancy of 64%. We recently opened a 110-room hotel in Nepal and will add four more hotels to our portfolio by the end of 2017. Considering the expansion spree, we are hopeful of achieving 68% average room occupancy,” said Rishi Puri, Vice President, Lords Hotels & Resorts.



The mid-market hotel brand currently operates 15 hotels in Gujarat alone. They are also operational in few popular destinations like Agra, Bengaluru, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan and Kerala. “We plan to reach our tally to 49 hotels by 2020 across India especially in Tier-II and Tier-III cities,” said Puri.



Overall, corporate travel segment has been the best performing traveller segment for the Lords Hotels & Resorts followed by the pilgrim travel segment. “Corporate travellers since the start have been the main contributors for us across all our hotels. Our hotels in religious destinations like Dwarka, Somnath, Mansarovar, etc., welcome a good number of pilgrim travellers. Thus corporate and pilgrim traveller segments are the majority contributors for Lords Hotels & Resorts,” explained Puri.



The brand runs corporate training schedule and departmental training programmes for their frontline staff which proves beneficial in guest management. As a part of CSR activity, the hotel group has a hotel and management college in Surat where about 150 students are trained to become the future hospitality industry professionals.



Lamenting on the Goods and Services Tax, Puri said that the GST rates must be brought to terms with the expectations of the hospitality industry. “First demonetisation and now GST, the hospitality industry been hit at hard by these two government decisions. We now see India more as a backpacker destination and not for luxury travel. We have to trade with caution. Though the government decisions have hit us hard, we are trying to adjust,” he said. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



