Louvre Hotels looks to add 12 properties in India by 2018 end

As per a report in Mint by PTI, hospitality firm
Louvre Hotels Group has said it is aiming to add 12 properties across
India by the end of 2018 as part of its expansion plans. The group plans
to add the hotels under all its three brands Royal Tulip, Golden Tulip
and Tulip Inn, under which it currently has 27 properties in India.
The
hotels will be in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Bengaluru,
Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, Rajkot and Amritsar among others, he added.
"The
hotels will be under all the three Golden Tulip brands as the company
targets all the market segments," Vimal Singh, Managing Director (South
Asia), Louvre Hotels Group said. (Source: PTI)