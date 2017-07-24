Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Louvre Hotels looks to add 12 properties in India by 2018 end As per a report in Mint by PTI, hospitality firm Louvre Hotels Group has said it is aiming to add 12 properties across India by the end of 2018 as part of its expansion plans. The group plans to add the hotels under all its three brands Royal Tulip, Golden Tulip and Tulip Inn, under which it currently has 27 properties in India.



The hotels will be in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, Rajkot and Amritsar among others, he added.



"The hotels will be under all the three Golden Tulip brands as the company targets all the market segments," Vimal Singh, Managing Director (South Asia), Louvre Hotels Group said. (Source: PTI)

