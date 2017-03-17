Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Mango Hotels launches 50-key hotel near Savli GIDC in Gujarat Intellistay Hotels Pvt. Ltd. (IHPL), which owns the brand Mango Hotels, launched Mango Hotels - Tansha Regal, in Savli GIDC, Vadodara in Gujarat, with Tansha Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. Although the hotel was scheduled for a 2016 launch, the project has undergone substantial modifications to be better suited to the long-stay market in Vadodara.



The 50-key property is located on Sama-Savli Road near the entry gate of the Savli GIDC. Mango Hotels – Tansha Regal features an all-day dining restaurant; Mango.banquet, a Wi-Fi enabled banqueting hall suited for gatherings, meetings and corporate events for 100-200 people; and a spacious lawn for open air events, accommodating up to 1000 people.



Prashanth Aroor, CEO, IHPL, said, “The Savli GIDC at Manjusar is one of the finest GIDC in Gujarat with an A list of engineering and chemical companies with sophisticated manufacturing facilities. Yet, the GIDC lacks a branded hotel in the mid-scale segment to cater to these units, several of which have foreign collaborations and partnerships. A lot of visitors to the GIDC tend to have requirements for long stay and it is inconvenient for them to have to shuttle back and forth to Vadodara city centre each day. We are positive that Mango Hotels will fill this vacuum in Manjusar."



Ashok Tanna of Tansha Hospitality shared that F&B would be a critical service to this micro market. He stated, “The Sama – Savli road besides the GIDC is a prosperous and well-populated corridor with very limited dining and event options. We see a big opportunity from events, and out-door catering and corporate delivery from this location. To this end, we found in Mango Hotels a partner who would approach our specific market uniquely rather than try and fit our hotel to some typical global template.” Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



