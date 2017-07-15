Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Marriott International continues to expand into Vietnam with the signing of Courtyard by Marriott Nha Trang Hon Tam Resort Marriott International announced it has signed an agreement with Hon Tam Nha Trang Sea Joint Stock Company to open a new Courtyard by Marriott Nha Trang Hon Tam Resort in the popular beachside resort area in southern Vietnam.



“Vietnam is growing rapidly and we are noticing an increasing number of outbound and inbound travellers. The upcoming Courtyard by Marriott Nha Trang responds to both domestic and foreign travellers’ needs by bringing quality, international hotel brand standards and unique programming to Nha Trang,” said Karl Hudson, Area Vice President, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Cambodia and Japan, Marriott International.



Situated a 20-minute boat ride away from Nha Trang city on an exclusive resort island, Courtyard by Marriott Nha Trang features an enviable beachfront facing the South China Sea. Conceived by international design firm Group GSA, the resort’s modern, undulating architecture gives access to undisrupted views of the turquoise sea from most guestrooms.



The new Courtyard by Marriott Nha Trang Hon Tam Resort will feature 373 inviting, well-appointed guestrooms that embrace the brand’s smart-casual design ethos by combining modern furniture with a clean, refreshing palette. There will also be onsite dining venues which help guests’ foster connections and savour authentic Vietnamese and international cuisines.



“We are thrilled to be working with the hotel experts at Marriott International in building a Courtyard by Marriott on the picturesque resort island,” said Doan Van Trang, Chairman, Hon Tam Nha Trang Sea Joint Stock Company. “Hon Tam Island Resort was established in 2006 and has a reputation among Vietnamese and international travellers who are looking for a tropical sun and sea holiday. We’re looking forward to having Courtyard by Marriott Nha Trang raise the bar of service excellence on the island.”



The hotel is within easy access to key attractions including the Vinpearl amusement park, Long Beach and the historic Po Nagar Cham Towers. Courtyard by Marriott Nha Trang Hon Tam Resort is planned to commence building in 2018 and scheduled to open in 2020.





