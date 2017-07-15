Marriott International continues to expand into Vietnam with the signing of Courtyard by Marriott Nha Trang Hon Tam Resort

Marriott International announced it has signed an
agreement with Hon Tam Nha Trang Sea Joint Stock Company to open a new
Courtyard by Marriott Nha Trang Hon Tam Resort in the popular beachside
resort area in southern Vietnam.
“Vietnam is growing rapidly and
we are noticing an increasing number of outbound and inbound travellers.
The upcoming Courtyard by Marriott Nha Trang responds to both domestic
and foreign travellers’ needs by bringing quality, international hotel
brand standards and unique programming to Nha Trang,” said Karl Hudson,
Area Vice President, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Cambodia and Japan,
Marriott International.
Situated a 20-minute boat ride away
from Nha Trang city on an exclusive resort island, Courtyard by Marriott
Nha Trang features an enviable beachfront facing the South China Sea.
Conceived by international design firm Group GSA, the resort’s modern,
undulating architecture gives access to undisrupted views of the
turquoise sea from most guestrooms.
The new Courtyard by
Marriott Nha Trang Hon Tam Resort will feature 373 inviting,
well-appointed guestrooms that embrace the brand’s smart-casual design
ethos by combining modern furniture with a clean, refreshing palette.
There will also be onsite dining venues which help guests’ foster
connections and savour authentic Vietnamese and international cuisines.
“We
are thrilled to be working with the hotel experts at Marriott
International in building a Courtyard by Marriott on the picturesque
resort island,” said Doan Van Trang, Chairman, Hon Tam Nha Trang Sea
Joint Stock Company. “Hon Tam Island Resort was established in 2006 and
has a reputation among Vietnamese and international travellers who are
looking for a tropical sun and sea holiday. We’re looking forward to
having Courtyard by Marriott Nha Trang raise the bar of service
excellence on the island.”
The hotel is within easy access to key
attractions including the Vinpearl amusement park, Long Beach and the
historic Po Nagar Cham Towers. Courtyard by Marriott Nha Trang Hon Tam
Resort is planned to commence building in 2018 and scheduled to open in
2020.