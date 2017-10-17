Marriott International opens Fairfield By Marriott Indore

Marriott International, Inc announced the opening
of its brand new hotel in the city – Fairfield by Marriott, Indore. The
hotel major currently has 9 Fairfield By Marriott properties, joining a
portfolio of 90 hotels across 15 brands in India. The property is
tastefully done up using indigenous stone, wood and textiles throughout
the hotel. Two modern, fresh décor palettes inspired by the rich colors
of Indian embroidered textiles, bring alive a contemporary expression of
India’s beauty and colourful culture.
Speaking at the launch, Neeraj Govil, Area Vice-President,
South- Asia, Marriott International Inc. said, “Tourism in India is
growing at a very fast pace with a lot of focus being generated towards
the Tier 2 markets. We believe the timing is right and therefore ideal
for our expansion. We are excited to launch our 6th Fairfield by
Marriott property in the country within a short period of time this
year. We are confident with our entry into this market Fairfield By
Marriott fills a much needed gap in the moderate tier segment with its
fresh, contemporary design, service excellence, and quality that comes
from being a part of Marriott International.”
Located in the business hub of Indore, The Fairfield by
Marriott, Indore offers 106 guest rooms, banqueting and meeting room
facilities with modern technology, a well-equipped business center and a
state of the art fitness center. The hotel has an all-day dining
restaurant – ‘Kava’ which features both authentic Indian and Western
cuisine, buffet and a la carte options. ‘Kava Bar’, a modern mood bar
and lounge that serves cocktails, mocktails and fine spirits. The hotel
also offers guests The Market, a 24*7 food and beverage convenience
store.