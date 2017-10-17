Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Marriott International opens Fairfield By Marriott Indore Marriott International, Inc announced the opening of its brand new hotel in the city – Fairfield by Marriott, Indore. The hotel major currently has 9 Fairfield By Marriott properties, joining a portfolio of 90 hotels across 15 brands in India. The property is tastefully done up using indigenous stone, wood and textiles throughout the hotel. Two modern, fresh décor palettes inspired by the rich colors of Indian embroidered textiles, bring alive a contemporary expression of India’s beauty and colourful culture.



Speaking at the launch, Neeraj Govil, Area Vice-President, South- Asia, Marriott International Inc. said, “Tourism in India is growing at a very fast pace with a lot of focus being generated towards the Tier 2 markets. We believe the timing is right and therefore ideal for our expansion. We are excited to launch our 6th Fairfield by Marriott property in the country within a short period of time this year. We are confident with our entry into this market Fairfield By Marriott fills a much needed gap in the moderate tier segment with its fresh, contemporary design, service excellence, and quality that comes from being a part of Marriott International.”



Located in the business hub of Indore, The Fairfield by Marriott, Indore offers 106 guest rooms, banqueting and meeting room facilities with modern technology, a well-equipped business center and a state of the art fitness center. The hotel has an all-day dining restaurant – 'Kava' which features both authentic Indian and Western cuisine, buffet and a la carte options. 'Kava Bar', a modern mood bar and lounge that serves cocktails, mocktails and fine spirits. The hotel also offers guests The Market, a 24*7 food and beverage convenience store.



