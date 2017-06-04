Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Marriott International rolls out Club Marriott Program in Asia Pacific Marriott International, Inc. announced the launch of the new Club Marriott, combining Club Marriott, Eat Drink & More, and Star Privilege—three powerful dining loyalty programs in Asia Pacific—into one single paid membership program.



The newly combined Club Marriott will provide members with more choices and benefits whenever they dine out in their hometowns or visit one of the 200 participating hotels (with more hotels joining every month) across 15 brands in 13 countries across the region.



The new Club Marriott membership offers experiences that go beyond food & beverage, and hopes to build an even stronger loyalty base that recognizes guests with exclusive events, experiences, and a sense of community.



“With the new portfolio of brands under Marriott International, loyalty is the key driving force that will allow us to cut through the competition,” said Peggy Fang Roe, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Marriott International, Asia Pacific. “Club Marriott gives us the platform to drive loyalty that extends even beyond a stay, via rewarding and recognizing the ‘local member’ through exclusive benefits and memorable experiences across a vast variety of brands.”



Following the launch in the Pacific, the new combined Club Marriott program will be rolled out in the rest of the Asia Pacific region starting in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Guam, Indonesia, India, Japan, and Korea throughout July, August and September. The Philippines will be launching the program in November, and Thailand by December this year.



“With over 200,000 members today and growing, the new Club Marriott combined program has evolved as the preferred Hotel Dining Loyalty Program,” adds Bart Buiring, Chief Operations Services Officer, Marriott International, Asia Pacific. “By offering locally relevant benefits to members, we aim to continue having a sharp focus on positioning our hotels as ‘the favourite destinations where locals go to meet, eat and drink.’” Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter