Marriott International’s Convention & Resort network soars to 100 properties across the Americas

The Marriott International Convention & Resort
Network announced growth of its collection to 100 hotels and resorts
throughout the USA, Mexico, Caribbean and now also in Canada. The
spectacular selection of large hotels is now the most comprehensive to
provide valued meeting planners with additional options in highly
sought-after meeting destinations.
With this development, CRN continues to implement targeted
strategies for the convention hotels and resorts, living up to the
promise to have the widest breadth of options and also the richest
selection of programs and knowledge experts.
“We are extremely excited by the opportunities that the addition
of these properties presents to our customers,” says Mike Wainwright,
Vice President of Sales, Marriott Convention & Resort Network. “This
presence in new markets allows for CRN to dramatically expand on the
ability to provide meeting facilities in the most desired destinations
and continue to deliver unparalleled service and experience in bigger
and better ways.”
In conjunction with the expansion, CRN has unveiled a new
website to introduce stronger tools for planners. Through preselected
hotel search groupings, narrated site videos, and the MeetingsImagined
platform, CRN delivers the essential components that planners want
access to quickly and effortlessly.