Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Marriott International’s Convention & Resort network soars to 100 properties across the Americas The Marriott International Convention & Resort Network announced growth of its collection to 100 hotels and resorts throughout the USA, Mexico, Caribbean and now also in Canada. The spectacular selection of large hotels is now the most comprehensive to provide valued meeting planners with additional options in highly sought-after meeting destinations.



With this development, CRN continues to implement targeted strategies for the convention hotels and resorts, living up to the promise to have the widest breadth of options and also the richest selection of programs and knowledge experts.



“We are extremely excited by the opportunities that the addition of these properties presents to our customers,” says Mike Wainwright, Vice President of Sales, Marriott Convention & Resort Network. “This presence in new markets allows for CRN to dramatically expand on the ability to provide meeting facilities in the most desired destinations and continue to deliver unparalleled service and experience in bigger and better ways.”



In conjunction with the expansion, CRN has unveiled a new website to introduce stronger tools for planners. Through preselected hotel search groupings, narrated site videos, and the MeetingsImagined platform, CRN delivers the essential components that planners want access to quickly and effortlessly.



