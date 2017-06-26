Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Meliá Hotels International sign its fourth property in Malaysia Meliá Hotels International announced the signing of Meliá Melaka, a new property located in Melaka, Malaysia. This marks the group’s fourth property in Malaysia, and its first entry into Melaka. The new agreement expands Meliá’s footprint in Malaysia. Managed by the Meliá Hotels & Resorts brand, and owned by Haleton Group, the hotel is scheduled to open in 2020.



Meliá Melaka will offer 250 rooms of different options including standard, supreme and deluxe.



“We are confident that Melia Hotels International will contribute a tremendous boost to the tourism industry of Melaka while elevating the City to greater heights with their Spanish heritage and world-renowned hospitality standards,” said Ken Lin, Chief Executive Officer, Haleton Developments Sdn Bhd.



“The expansion of our Malaysia portfolio in the center of Melaka is another important milestone for our presence in Asia Pacific,” said Bernardo Cabot Estarellas, Senior Vice President - Asia Pacific, Meliá Hotels International. “Our company has an impeccable track record and has been an established leader in the resort segment for decades; coupled with our extensive hotel management expertise, we’ve always been the top pick for demanding hotel owners. Today we join with Haleton Group and delighted to offer travellers an unparalleled holiday experience,” said Estarellas.



Having 17 hotels currently in operation, Meliá Hotels International is expected to have over 40 hotels by 2022.



Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter