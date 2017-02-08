Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Meydan Hotels & Hospitality appoints Outbound Marketing as its India Rep In an endeavour to widen and strengthen its brand and awareness among Indian travellers and travel industry leaders, Dubai-based Meydan Hotels & Hospitality has appointed Outbound Marketing India as its India Representative. Outbound Marketing with its experience in the travel industry and in delivering sales will handle sales, marketing and public relations for the group.



Vasudha Sondhi, Managing Director, Outbound Marketing said, “We are happy to add these two unique hotels to our portfolio of offering to the Indian traveller. The Meydan Hotel is located near Downtown and Burj Khalifa and offers unique experiences for the leisure traveller, whilst operating one of the largest meetings and events venues in the UAE – The Meydan Grand Stand. Bab al Shams Desert Resort & Spa, located in the Dubai desert and 45 minutes from Dubai Airport, gives the leisure traveller a wonderful Arabian desert experience, it offers exclusive outdoor and leisure activities complemented by an impressive dining variety and romantic heritage style rooms and suites.”



Reuben Mifsud, Cluster General Manager, The Meydan Hotel and Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa commented, “We believe that our hotels offer our Indian Guests a special experience that can’t be found anywhere else in Dubai, whether our hotels are chosen for a leisure stay, a destination wedding or to participate in a conference or event.”



Meydan Hotels & Hospitality luxury portfolio includes The Meydan Hotel, Dubai’s only hotel overlooking The Meydan Racecourse and the award winning Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter