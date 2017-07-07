Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Minor Hotels eyes ‘partnership model’ of expansion in India From a source market for their properties spread in Asia, Middle East and Indian Ocean, India is considered a prospective market for brand expansion for Minor Hotels, an international hotel owner, operator and investor. According to Marion Walsh-Hedouin, Vice President-Marketing, Communications and Public Relations of Minor Hotel Group, the Group is open to expand its brand presence in India on the ‘partnership model’.



“India is a bit complex market to do business with a number of rules and regulations to comply. Thus it makes far more sense to work with local partners. At the same time, we are also open to invest in potential Indian locations. For the Anantara brand, India is a perfect market with abundant destination experiences. We are keen not only on gateway cities in India but also cultural hubs such as Rajasthan, Kerala, etc. Even Oaks and AVANI are suited for the Indian market. We are always in talks with investors from the Indian market but there are no finalisations so far,” she said.



Minor Hotels has an operational hotel in Oaks Bodhgaya and another Oaks under development in Neemrana, scheduled for 2018 opening.



As a source market, India is a core market for Minor Hotels’ properties elsewhere in Asia, Middle East, Indian Ocean, etc. “We see huge inbound arrivals from India to Bangkok. The destination wedding and MICE business is also growing significantly from India,” she stated.



Sharing the recent developments in the Group, she said that 15 new residences have been launched at Anantara Mai Khao Phuket and a new ‘Surf Straight from the Island’ activity has been rolled out at Niyama Private Islands Maldives. Tivoli Avenida Liberdade Lisboa and Tivoli Carvoeiro Algarve Resort (Portugal) has been recently revamped.



Going forward, the hotel group will be expanding the Anantara brand in Shanghai; Quy Nhon, Vietnam; and Tozeur, Tunisia by mid 2018. By 2019 the brand will be present in Zhejiang Province, China; Ubud Bali; Desaru Coast, Malaysia; Tangier, northern Morocco, Abu Dhabi; Mauritius; Jebel Sifah; and Zanzibar. Properties in Jeddah, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah will be unveiled by early 2020.



The AVANI brand will be debuting in Australia along with Auckland, South Korea and Abu Dhabi.



The group has recently established a regional hub for Europe in Portugal and thus they look forward to further expansion in Spain, France, UK, etc.



Minor Hotels currently boasts of 20,000 keys across 154 hotels in 24 countries. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter