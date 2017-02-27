Minor Hotels to debut in South Korea with AVANI Hotel in Busan

Minor Hotels (MH), a hotel owner, operator and
investor, has announced that it will debut its dynamic AVANI brand in
South Korea with the launch of AVANI Busan Hotel. The new-build 400-key
hotel represents a milestone for Minor Hotels as its first property in
South Korea. A management agreement for AVANI Busan has been signed
between the hotel developer, UL Group, and Minor Hotels, with the
property scheduled to open in 2019.
Currently under development,
AVANI Busan will be ideally situated in the East Busan Tourism Complex
Zoning, a haven for both shopping and entertainment. Lotte World, a
theme park scheduled for opening in 2019, and Lotte Mall, comprising
over 500 international and local brands, will both be located less than
250 metres from the hotel. Guests seeking a cultural experience can
visit the world-famous HaedongYonggungsa Buddhist temple, which is
located within walking distance from the hotel. Gimhae International
Airport is conveniently located twenty five kilometres away.
The new upscale hotel will offer an all-day dining restaurant,
event space and meeting rooms, a rooftop specialty bar, a Korean style
bathhouse and spa, a gym and swimming pool. In addition to the hotel,
136 exclusive branded residences will also be included in the
development.
William E Heinecke, Founder, Chairman and CEO,
Minor International PCL, commented, “We are excited to announce our
first property in South Korea in the dynamic city of Busan, which is the
perfect fit for our upscale AVANI brand. South Korea is an important
feeder market for Minor Hotels and we also see a lot of opportunity as
an inbound market, both for this new AVANI and potentially for future
Minor Hotels’ properties as well.”