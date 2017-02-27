Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Minor Hotels to debut in South Korea with AVANI Hotel in Busan Minor Hotels (MH), a hotel owner, operator and investor, has announced that it will debut its dynamic AVANI brand in South Korea with the launch of AVANI Busan Hotel. The new-build 400-key hotel represents a milestone for Minor Hotels as its first property in South Korea. A management agreement for AVANI Busan has been signed between the hotel developer, UL Group, and Minor Hotels, with the property scheduled to open in 2019.



Currently under development, AVANI Busan will be ideally situated in the East Busan Tourism Complex Zoning, a haven for both shopping and entertainment. Lotte World, a theme park scheduled for opening in 2019, and Lotte Mall, comprising over 500 international and local brands, will both be located less than 250 metres from the hotel. Guests seeking a cultural experience can visit the world-famous HaedongYonggungsa Buddhist temple, which is located within walking distance from the hotel. Gimhae International Airport is conveniently located twenty five kilometres away.



The new upscale hotel will offer an all-day dining restaurant, event space and meeting rooms, a rooftop specialty bar, a Korean style bathhouse and spa, a gym and swimming pool. In addition to the hotel, 136 exclusive branded residences will also be included in the development.



William E Heinecke, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Minor International PCL, commented, "We are excited to announce our first property in South Korea in the dynamic city of Busan, which is the perfect fit for our upscale AVANI brand. South Korea is an important feeder market for Minor Hotels and we also see a lot of opportunity as an inbound market, both for this new AVANI and potentially for future Minor Hotels' properties as well."



