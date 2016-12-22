Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY MRS Group launches ‘Narendra Bhawan’ in Bikaner Jaipur-based MRS Group recently launched its property ‘Narendra Bhawan’ in Bikaner. The property has an inventory of 82 rooms, however, it opened with 58 spacious guest rooms and suites. Narendra Bhawan is is targeting families, corporate groups, MICE and solo travellers. According to Faisal Nafees, Area General Manager, Narendra Bhawan and Laxmi Niwas Palace, “Narendra Bhawan in its new avatar will retell the story of its original resident Narendra Singhji and his eclectic lifestyle.”



Nafees said that their curated explorations and signature experiences are one-of-a kind and very well received and appreciated. If the ongoing trends are any indication, then Bikaner will soon emerge as one of the top tourist destinations in near future in India. “In that case, Narendra Bhawan is fully capable of supplementing the tourist traffic with our generous room capacity of over 70 plus rooms,” said Nafees. The property’s outdoor and indoor spaces are designed to meet corporate requirements and organising small and large MICE events.



Commenting on traveller trends, he said that Bikaner attracts travellers who are looking for off-beat experiences and want to enjoy the best of local food, culture and hospitality. “The biggest trend in Bikaner in particular and Rajasthan in general is of destination weddings. The trend of carefully curated Indian wedding is on the rise because people are now looking at weddings as a source of connecting with friends and families. Bikaner is increasingly being seen as a top wedding destination as it offers everything in one place, right from shopping to exquisite jeweler to beautiful venues such as Laxmi Niwas Palace and now Narendra Bhawan.”



The group has already created brand loyalty through its properties in Bikaner-Suryagarh and Laxmi Niwas Palace. "Fortunately, we have a rich base of brand loyalists who have supported us in the past with our other two properties and now with Narendra Bhawan, we want to host many more people to create a bigger base of brand advocates. Word of mouth is our integral promotion tool," said Nafees.



