Saturday, 07 January, 2017, 18 : 00 PM [IST]

MTDC launches Maharashtra Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology
As per the Free Press Journal report, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) launched Maharashtra Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology in Solapur district, approved by Ministry of India Tourism in collaboration with Central Government and State Government.

The Maharashtra Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology was inaugurated by Jaykumar Jitendrasinh Rawal, Minister of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra. It was presided over by Subhash Deshmukh, Minister of Cooperation, Marketing and Textile Government of Maharashtra. Other official present were Satish Soni, Director of Tourism and Joint MD, MTDC, Municipal Commissioner of Solapur and Hemant Jagtap, Executive Engineer, MTDC.
 
