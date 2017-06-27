Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Offbeat resorts aggregator FLB Resorts.com targets 100 resorts in India by year end Delhi-based Four Little Birds (FLB) Resorts, a four-month-old e-commerce start up and aggregator of offbeat boutique resorts, is all set to grow the number of boutique hotels and resorts from the current 24 properties to minimum 100 by year end. The e-commerce aggregator has been able to enlist boutique resorts in unmapped destinations around key tourist destinations like Jaipur, Manali, Dehradun, Shimla, Sariska, Nainital, etc., and weave together with experiential activities around each destination to offer complete holiday packages for families and leisure-seekers.



Rahul Samnol, Founder & CEO, FLB Resorts.com, said that the plan is to map out at least 150 offbeat and unconventional resort destinations away from the hustle-bustle of the mainstream destinations in the coming months. “We want to position ourselves as India’s first offbeat boutique resort chain. Each resort will have a dedicated activity associated with it. Our objective is to take people closer to nature, let them live the local and on ground experience at destinations,” he said.



Explaining their differentiating factor, Samnol said that while everyone promotes the Tiger at Sariska, FBL Resorts is trying to be different and promote experiences around a “haunted house.” At FBL’s Iceland Resort Solang in Manali, they offer experiences ranging from river crossing to paragliding to zorbing and rafting. In Goa, we have a boutique resort built around scuba diving activity, he said. We are in the process of enlisting resorts in destinations like the Andamans in the next couple of months, he added.



Considering the founding team’s experience in travel e-commerce, FBL Resorts have been able to develop one of the fastest booking sites which takes hardly “10 seconds to complete the booking process” for a traveller once satisfied with the resort and the activities. “All activities attached with the resort can also be booked together with the rooms,” he said.



"We provide technology and service support to our member resorts so that they can enhance their service delivery to match with any recognised brand," Samnol said when asked about the service assurance at offbeat destinations.



