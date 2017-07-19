STRATEGY

DEALZ CLUB Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY OYO eyes further expansion in its established business markets Trains its frontline staff at OYO Skill Institute OYO has approx. 70,000 rooms inventory across 7,000 hotels. The company last year started operations in Malaysia and this year it inaugurated its services is Nepal. OYO, this year in January came up with Townhouse project which is based on the needs of millennial travellers. It has 10 Townhouse properties live as of now in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and NCR regions and plans to open 250 Townhouse properties across 12 cities by the end of this year.



“OYO has been growing 3X times in terms of business and predictions remain the same for FY2017. At OYO, more than a million bookings are recorded per month. Apart from the top 40 cities of India i.e. Tier-I markets, OYO is performing well in unexplored markets like North East India, interiors of Rajasthan and Tier-II cities such as Indore, Ahmedabad, etc. Leisure and pilgrim travel segments are the best performing travel segments for us. At present rather than focusing on expansion, OYO is concentrating on deepening its roots in the already established markets,” said Abhinav Sinha, COO, OYO Rooms.



Additionally, OYO is concentrating its efforts towards educating and training its frontline staff through its own training institute i.e. OYO Skill Institute (OSI). OYO has 10 OSIs across India where the company aims at training its staff about skillful guest management.



Elaborating on OSI, Sinha said, “Since its inception in 2013, OYO has focused on solving the core problem in the hospitality industry, especially in budget hotels which is of guest experience. Guests constantly seek the property which is able to deliver the best hospitality. At OSI, we educate our frontline staff on how to skillfully and efficiently deliver the best to customer so that core concept of hospitality industry i.e. customer satisfaction is fulfilled. At OSI, there are six different integrated programmes for different hospitality departments like front desk, dining, reservations, etc.”



Sinha added that OYO aims at changing the traditional and stubborn methods of delivering guests experiences. “Technology plays the most important part in educating our frontline staff as we provide app-based instant and integrated solutions to our staff whenever the need arises,” he said adding that OYO works on the agenda of upgrading the levels of budget hotels so that the guests should receive the best experience irrespective of how much price they pay and which property they stay at.



The OYO for business platform has over 5500 clients. Its recent new sign-ups include Micromax, HCL Tech, Godrej, Vijaya Bank, MTV Flyp, Alstom, Max Healthcare and BCCL Group. OYO has recently partnered with Common Service Centres (CSC), for extending its offering of standardised accommodation to the country's population residing in remote and rural locations with limited or no internet connectivity. As part of this strategic partnership, VLEs or Village Level Entrepreneurs working with CSC will now be able to cater to the accommodation and travel needs of offline customers living in remote corners of India and wanting to travel to other states and cities for various purposes including leisure, business and pilgrimage.



