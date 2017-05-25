Paytm mulls foray in to hospitality & travel industry

As per a report in TOI, on the back of raising USD
1.4 billion from Soft- Bank, Paytm is making aggressive moves to
challenge existing players in verticals like movie ticketing, travel and
hotels with the help of deep discounts. The payments firm has also
transferred a Senior Executive, Nitin Misra, who was head of products
for its core payments business, to lead the hotels and packages segment.
Misra is in active discussions with stakeholders in the online hotel
business, including internet-based startups in the hospitality space,
multiple people aware of the development said.
These businesses
are being allocated bigger budgets, which will be largely used for
discounting and marketing to garner shares. Paytm has been using
cash-backs and discounting to get a footprint into the travel and movie
ticketing sector.
A Paytm spokesperson confirmed the new role of
Misra in the company. “After two years as head of payment products,
Misra is now looking forward to setting up the hotels and packages
vertical in Paytm,” the spokesperson said. Sources aware of the
company’s plans pointed out Paytm wants to aggressively penetrate these
new businesses as it would also mean higher volumes of transactions on
the platform.