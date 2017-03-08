Porini Cheetah Camp to debut in Ol Kinyei Conservancy, Kenya on June 1

Environment-friendly eco-camp brand - Porini will
be launching its newest camp, the Porini Cheetah Camp on June 1, 2017
within Ol Kinyei Conservancy in Kenya. The brand-new Porini camp is the
latest in the Porini portfolio of small tented camps, designed to
maximize your wildlife experience. It is hosted by Jui and Nirmalya
Banerjee who are avid wildlife enthusiast themselves.
Like the other Porini camps, the Porini Cheetah Camp too, is
unfenced and located inside a private conservancy far from the usual
safari crowds. It has just six spacious guest tents. The camp is
entirely solar-powered and the comfortable tents have en-suite bathrooms
with hot shower, flush toilet and water on tap. Qualified guides and
spotters take clients on game drives and as the conservancy has a
limited number of vehicles (1 vehicle to 1400 acres) and maximum of 1
tent to 700 acres of wilderness, off road driving and night drives are
possible.
The Porini Cheetah Camp is located within the Ol Kinyei
Conservancy that is entirely managed by Porini and is a recognized
hotspot for Cheetahs together with all the wildlife that makes Masai
Mara a UNESCO world heritage site. It is close to the Olare Lemunyi
watercourse, between the White Rock feature on the one hand and a marsh
fed by a permanent underground spring that is a magnet for the antelopes
and zebras, especially in the dry season.
The White Rock is an
excellent location for sun downers because of the view from the top.
The chef uses fresh ingredients to prepare high quality meals and even
home-baked bread. Indian cuisine is available on request. Porini Cheetah
Camp is fully-inclusive of meals, drinks- gin & tonics, wine, beer,
soft drinks and mineral water- and activities including day and night
game drives, sundowners and escorted walks.