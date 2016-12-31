Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Preferred Hotels & Resorts welcomes 24 new member hotels Preferred Hotels & Resorts, an independent hotel brand, announced the addition of 24 member hotels over the past three months, which mark the company’s debut in key regions, signal the expansion of existing partnerships, and represent enhanced presence in key markets.



The new hotel additions include - The Hari London – London, United Kingdom; Lancaster Bangkok – Bangkok, Thailand; Vivienda Granada & Vivienda Residences – Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Tarrytown House Estate & Conference Center – Tarrytown, New York.



Additional properties that joined the Preferred Hotels & Resorts brand portfolio from August through early November 2016 include - Rosen Centre (Orlando, Florida, United States); Rosen Plaza (Orlando, Florida, United States); Rosen Shingle Creek (Orlando, Florida, United States); AT Six (Stockholm, Sweden); Hotel Monville Montreal (Montreal, Canada); The Domain Hotel & Spa (Manama, Bahrain); Pendry San Diego (San Diego, California, United States); Hotel Royal Palm Tower Indaiatuba (Indaiatuba, Brazil); Mukul Residences (Rivas, Nicaragua); Dukes Dubai (Dubai, United Arab Emirates); Nordic Light Hotel (Stockholm, Sweden); AKA University City (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States); Edgewood Tahoe (South Lake Tahoe/Reno, Nevada, United States); Zota Beach Resort (Longboat Key, Florida, United States); Hyde Resort & Residences (Hollywood, Florida, United States); Hotel Sea Cliff (Dar es Salaam, Tanzania); Sea Cliff Resort & Spa Zanzibar (Zanzibar, Tanzania); Mountain Shadows (Paradise Valley, Arizona, United States) and Hotel SKT. PETRI (Copenhagen, Denmark).



Travellers can further enhance their guest experience when booking a stay at these new hotels and resorts by enrolling in the iPrefer hotel rewards program, which offers perks such as points redeemable for free nights and other on-property expenditures, elite status, and complimentary Internet upon every eligible stay at more than 600 participating properties worldwide. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter