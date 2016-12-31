Preferred Hotels & Resorts welcomes 24 new member hotels

Preferred Hotels & Resorts, an independent
hotel brand, announced the addition of 24 member hotels over the past
three months, which mark the company’s debut in key regions, signal the
expansion of existing partnerships, and represent enhanced presence in
key markets.
The new hotel additions include - The Hari London – London,
United Kingdom; Lancaster Bangkok – Bangkok, Thailand; Vivienda Granada
& Vivienda Residences – Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and
Tarrytown House Estate & Conference Center – Tarrytown, New York.
Additional properties that joined the Preferred Hotels &
Resorts brand portfolio from August through early November 2016 include -
Rosen Centre (Orlando, Florida, United States); Rosen Plaza (Orlando,
Florida, United States); Rosen Shingle Creek (Orlando, Florida, United
States); AT Six (Stockholm, Sweden); Hotel Monville Montreal (Montreal,
Canada); The Domain Hotel & Spa (Manama, Bahrain); Pendry San Diego
(San Diego, California, United States); Hotel Royal Palm Tower
Indaiatuba (Indaiatuba, Brazil); Mukul Residences (Rivas, Nicaragua);
Dukes Dubai (Dubai, United Arab Emirates); Nordic Light Hotel
(Stockholm, Sweden); AKA University City (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,
United States); Edgewood Tahoe (South Lake Tahoe/Reno, Nevada, United
States); Zota Beach Resort (Longboat Key, Florida, United States); Hyde
Resort & Residences (Hollywood, Florida, United States); Hotel Sea
Cliff (Dar es Salaam, Tanzania); Sea Cliff Resort & Spa Zanzibar
(Zanzibar, Tanzania); Mountain Shadows (Paradise Valley, Arizona, United
States) and Hotel SKT. PETRI (Copenhagen, Denmark).
Travellers can further enhance their guest experience when
booking a stay at these new hotels and resorts by enrolling in the
iPrefer hotel rewards program, which offers perks such as points
redeemable for free nights and other on-property expenditures, elite
status, and complimentary Internet upon every eligible stay at more than
600 participating properties worldwide.