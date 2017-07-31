Radisson Blu Resort and Spa, Karjat achieves 100% room occupancy over weekends

Radisson Blu Resort and Spa, Karjat completed its first year of operation on July 30 and the property has achieved 100% average room occupancy during the weekends and around 50% during the weekdays. Talking about the performance, Preetam Goswami, Director of Sales and Marketing, Radisson Blu Resort and Spa, said, “Radisson Blu Resort and Spa, Karjat is running almost sold out on weekends courtesy our offerings and plenty of long weekends this year. In its inaugural year, ARR for the resort was INR 7,000 and Revpar was roughly around INR 5,000. The response for the property is very satisfying. Between November 10 and December 14 this year, we are already sold out.”





The resort receives majority of its guests from the leisure and FIT travel segments which contribute around 40% of the business followed by social events like weddings, gala parties, etc., and the corporate segment, each contributing 30% of the total business. The neighbouring cities of Mumbai and Pune contribute the most in terms of source markets while the guests from nearby cities in Maharashtra and also from Gujarat visit in large specially for long weekends and for weddings.





Radisson Blu Resort and Spa, Karjat was launched with an inventory of 102 rooms classified into Superior rooms, Deluxe rooms and Suites. It became fully operational this year in January after introducing 26 luxury Row houses. At present, the total room inventory stands at 154 rooms. Goswami said, “Our hotel rooms come with triple occupancy while the Row houses can accommodate more than that. In the last one year, we have developed our landscape areas for weddings, gala events, etc., along with sports turf and kids playing area. Weddings as a travel segment have been contributing at large for our success in the inaugural year.”





The resort has on boarded Remedy Spa which offers six integrated spa suites with signature therapies, some of them only done at Radisson Blu Resort and Spa, Karjat. Goswami mentioned that apart from room inventories, the property management is also looking at promoting the resort as a preferred spa destination. “We are working on offering detox spa packages over weekdays which will include stress relieving spa therapies and rituals to rejuvenate our guests from their day to day stressful life. We plan to launch these packages by mid August or early September this year,” he added.





Radisson Blu Resort and Spa, Karjat has partnered with seven key OTAs for sales and promotions. Being part of Carlson Rezidor group, the property participates in most of the roadshows where the group showcases its offerings. The property will also be looking at participating in popular trade shows from next year on independently. Goswami said that Radisson Blu Resort and Spa, Karjat will be participating in ITB Asia 2018 to expand the property’s promotions in international arena as well.



