Ramee Group eyes expansion in India with 9 hotel openings this year

Post a dominant presence in the Middle East market,
Ramee Group of Hotels, Resorts and Apartments is aiming to focus on the
India market and increase its portfolio to 17 hotels in India by the
year end. As of now, Ramee Group operates nine hotels across four
sub-brands in India.
Their upcoming properties in India are Ramee Strand Bengaluru;
Ramee Rose Daman (in two months); Ramee Royal Manali (in next three
months); Ramee Palace Badami, Karnataka (by year end); 110-keys Ramee
Homotel in Bandra (4th in Mumbai) by September; Ramee Royal in Adajan;
Surat, Ramee International in Varachha, Surat; Ramee Casa New Delhi;
Ramee Suites Noida and Ramee in Lucknow.
Nihit Srivastava, Director-Operations and Business Development
(India), Ramee Group of Hotels, Resorts and Apartments elaborates,
“Ramee Group is a well-known hotel brand in the Middle East market but
going forward, by the end of 2017, we plan to take the count from nine
hotels (owned and managed) to 17 in India along with further expansion
in the Middle East. As of now, only four sub-brands are operational in
India and the Group will be launching three more sub-brands (Ramee
Grand, Ramee Casa and Ramee Royal) this year in India.” To boost
awareness in the India market, the Group will be participating in all
major travel trade shows and will be meeting the tour operators, he
added.
Among the new markets, the Group is eyeing to tap Iran. The Iran
Government too is keen on welcoming new hotel chains and increasing the
number of keys. Moreover, the Iran economy is growing and they enjoy a
healthy relationship with Middle East and India.
Early this year, Ramee Group announced the 100% acquisition of
Bahrain's Ramee Grand Hotel and Spa in the Seef area. Ramee Properties, a
unit of Ramee Group, previously owned 40% of the property, valued at
BD30 million ($77.3 million). It has now acquired the remaining 60%
shares from Alireza and Sons Group.