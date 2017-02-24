Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Ramee Group eyes expansion in India with 9 hotel openings this year Post a dominant presence in the Middle East market, Ramee Group of Hotels, Resorts and Apartments is aiming to focus on the India market and increase its portfolio to 17 hotels in India by the year end. As of now, Ramee Group operates nine hotels across four sub-brands in India.



Their upcoming properties in India are Ramee Strand Bengaluru; Ramee Rose Daman (in two months); Ramee Royal Manali (in next three months); Ramee Palace Badami, Karnataka (by year end); 110-keys Ramee Homotel in Bandra (4th in Mumbai) by September; Ramee Royal in Adajan; Surat, Ramee International in Varachha, Surat; Ramee Casa New Delhi; Ramee Suites Noida and Ramee in Lucknow.



Nihit Srivastava, Director-Operations and Business Development (India), Ramee Group of Hotels, Resorts and Apartments elaborates, “Ramee Group is a well-known hotel brand in the Middle East market but going forward, by the end of 2017, we plan to take the count from nine hotels (owned and managed) to 17 in India along with further expansion in the Middle East. As of now, only four sub-brands are operational in India and the Group will be launching three more sub-brands (Ramee Grand, Ramee Casa and Ramee Royal) this year in India.” To boost awareness in the India market, the Group will be participating in all major travel trade shows and will be meeting the tour operators, he added.



Among the new markets, the Group is eyeing to tap Iran. The Iran Government too is keen on welcoming new hotel chains and increasing the number of keys. Moreover, the Iran economy is growing and they enjoy a healthy relationship with Middle East and India.



Early this year, Ramee Group announced the 100% acquisition of Bahrain's Ramee Grand Hotel and Spa in the Seef area. Ramee Properties, a unit of Ramee Group, previously owned 40% of the property, valued at BD30 million ($77.3 million). It has now acquired the remaining 60% shares from Alireza and Sons Group.



