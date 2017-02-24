Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Repup eyes international markets; targets $1m revenue by year end After announcing their tie up with cloud-based hotel management system Hotelogix, in last December, to expand their international footprint in markets like the US, Repup, a B2B online reputation management start-up, promoted by Piquor Technologies, has tied up with Easytechnosys, a hospitality IT solutions provider, to enhance its reach further to South East Asian markets such as Indonesia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Singapore and Malaysia.



According to Pranjal Prashar, CEO & Founder, Repup, they are also exploring the Europe market through similar partnerships. With such aggressive expansion, the company eyes to get 9 lakh hotel rooms globally on-board and generate $1m revenue by the year end.



“Repup currently has 600 hotel customers across four and five-star covering 22 Indian cities. We currently consolidate reviews from 210+ platforms for our customers. The online hotel booking trend is booming across the world and thus we plan to strengthen our penetration globally,” he added.



Prashar further quotes that Repup customers have witnessed a significant rise in revenue and ranking, increase in repeat visits and drop in bad reviews. The platform has also enabled hotels identify fake reviews.



Talking about Repup's business model, Prashar highlights that they charge a flat monthly rental from the hotel customers depending on the number of keys. They assist hospitality businesses in keeping a track of the entire customer experience journey and ensure best experience for the end customer and better ratings for the business. The reporting module is accessible to all staff in customer service which inturn helps each one identify the root cause of bad reviews.



