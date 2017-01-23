STRATEGY

TRADE WATCH TRADE NEWS INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS OUTBOUND NEWS

AVIATION

MINISTRY

ASSOCIATIONS

DEALZ CLUB Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY RepUp works with TripAdvisor to help South Asian hoteliers automate guest feedback & improve service standards RepUp, a customer experience management start-up, announced its affiliation with TripAdvisor. Through this association, RepUp will help make review collection easier and more seamless for hotels. On an average, 75% of travellers in India check online reviews before booking a hotel and out of these, guests are most unlikely to book a hotel without consulting reviews and opinions posted by others. Enabling the integration of TripAdvisor reviews with RepUp’s feedback platform, hotels will be better placed to ask customers for feedback. This could be used further by hotels to improve their service offerings, as well as their reputation online.



With this relationship, the Indian hotel industry will be able to access world class technology to improve the experience for their guests across the value chain – pre-arrival, on premises and post stay. RepUp bring its knowledge on modern data science tech to enable the success of the hotel industry.



RepUp, is moving towards benchmarking and managing perceptions through its patent pending three stage customer experience management model. This one-stop model for all three stages in the guest life cycle is powered with advanced analytics that give actionable inputs to correct failures in product, process or people in hotels. Listening to customers through user generated content, benchmarking performance against competition and building an automated framework to improve service standards will all lead to the end goal of improvement in reputation for hoteliers.



Choosing hotels on the basis of its reviews at various online platforms is a critical part of the booking process for customers. TripAdvisor is one of the platforms where travellers go to for the ‘wisdom’ of millions to see how hotels they want to stay at are perceived or how they are rated by other travellers around the world. Travellers also visit TripAdvisor to share their genuine experiences through reviews and ratings after having stayed at the property.



This tie-up of Repup with TripAdvisor is considered as very significant move for hotels as by virtue of this association; RepUp will be able to help hotels in review collection, analytics and collaboration around improving guest satisfaction.



The properties listed on TripAdvisor are ranked primarily through the quality, quantity and recency of reviews. RepUp is a local platform for the hotel industry which automatically collects all guest feedback, complaints, and reviews online – where everyone in the hotel can then participate in a social feed to deliver exceptional customer experience in a controlled manner. This association will help to improve net promoter score (NPS), guest satisfaction and repeat customers for the hoteliers.



Pranjal Prashar, Founder & CEO, RepUp said, “We are very excited to work with TripAdvisor. Our alliance will have a huge impact on approximately 200,000 online listed hotels in the region.”



“We see a great scope of innovation in hospitality tech which can impact the hotel industry in a positive way and greatly improve the hospitality experience for millions of travellers around the world. This is a great milestone for us in achieving our vision,” he added.



Currently, Repup has 20,000 rooms on its platform. With major partnerships with travel providers in the pipeline, RepUp is going to masses and looking forward to adding 900,000 hotel rooms by the end of 2017.



Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter