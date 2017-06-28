Ritz-Carlton to start luxury yachting and cruising from 2019

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., part of Marriott International,
Inc., announced its entry into luxury yachting and cruises – bringing
the award-winning luxury hotel brand’s service and timeless style to
sea.
Created by The Ritz-Carlton and maritime experts Douglas
Prothero and Lars Clasen, in collaboration with funds managed by Oaktree
Capital Management, L.P., The Ritz-Carlton will provide luxury
hospitality service under a long-term operating agreement. Named The
Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, this venture represents a unique foray
into the cruise industry for a luxury hotel operator, a company release
said.
The first of three lavish cruising yachts in this series
is scheduled to take to sea in the fourth quarter of 2019, and
distinguishes Marriott International as the only provider of luxury
accommodations both on land and at sea.
“The Ritz-Carlton Yacht
Collection will have a distinctive personality and the vessels are sure
to be true stand outs in some of the most glamorous ports around the
world,” said Herve Humler, President and Chief Operating Officer of The
Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. “This unique combination of yachting
and cruising will usher in a new way of luxury travel for guests seeking
to discover the world in a relaxed, casually elegant and comfortable
atmosphere with the highest level of personalized service.”
Itineraries are being developed with an intent to combine the
lifestyle of The Ritz-Carlton’s luxury resorts and the casual freedom of
a yachting vacation. Calling at intimate and signature destinations
alike, voyages will range from seven to ten days. The first ship will
cruise a wide variety of destinations depending on the season, including
the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America.
Due to the intimate size of the vessel, the yacht will call at unique
locations typically not accessible to large cruise ships, from Capri and
Portofino to St. Barths and the old town of Cartagena.
As per the official release, the specially designed small
capacity vessel will measure 190-meters, accommodate up to 298
passengers, and feature 149 suites, each with its own private balcony.
The yacht will also feature two 138 square-meter lavish duplex penthouse
suites, with modern craftsmanship and interior finishes jointly
designed by The Ritz-Carlton and leading cruise ship design firm,
Tillberg Design of Sweden.