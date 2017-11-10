Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Roseate Hotels & Resorts to explore acquisition opportunities in Dubai & Europe To grow their portfolio to 10-12 properties Uber luxury brand Roseate Hotels & Resorts, the hospitality arm of the Bird Group, which was launched in September 2016, is looking at expanding its portfolio to 10-12 properties in the next few years by exploring investment opportunities both in India as well as in markets like Dubai and Europe.



Ankur Bhatia, Executive Director, Bird Group, said, “We will be opening our Hrishikesh property ‘The Roseate Ganges’ which will offer 16 villas by March next year. Eventually, we will expand our India footprint by opening hotels in Goa and Jaipur. I want to increase the count of Roseate Hotels & Resorts to 10-12 properties across the world, including the ones in Delhi and the UK. We are looking at acquisitions in Dubai and Europe for expansion provided we get the perfect property, which suites our business model, and meet the brand values.”



The Roseate Hotels & Resorts has two sub brands – The Roseate which are more resort-like properties outside the city limits and Roseate House, which are city hotels. The current properties in the group’s portfolio are The Roseate New Delhi, The Roseate Villa, Bath, and The Forbury Roseate, Reading in the UK, The Roseate House New Delhi and The Roseate House, London.



Roseate Hotels & Resorts owns and operates all its properties. Bhatia said, “We want to reach out to a critical segment of target group, and are not looking at management agreements.” As far as expansion into the mid-market segment is concerned, he said that Roseate enjoys top-end segmentation with personalised boutique luxury, and would like to remain that way.



According to Bhatia, India is a difficult market to operate a hospitality business because of various challenges for hotel development as well heavy taxation issues. “Each business has its own challenges, and we are trying to cope up with them,” Bhatia said.



Bhatia was speaking to TravelBiz Monitor on the sidelines of an event by Amadeus at Trident Mumbai to recognise the contribution of their subscribers.



