SaffronStays plans to onboard 40 exclusive homes by the end of December 2017

SaffronStays: Where Families Bond, a
micro-hospitality collective, is planning to to onboard 40 exclusive
homes by the end of December 2017. Currently the company has 28 homes.
The goal is to have over 2000 homes managed and branded by SaffronStays
in the next 5-7 years.
Devendra
Parulekar, Co-Founder, SaffronStays, said, “SaffronStays wishes to be
the dominant managed-vacation rentals company for the discerning Indian
traveller. We will follow the Indian traveller across the world, by
offering hand-crafted Indian hospitality in such gorgeous Homes. Now
that we have cracked the product-market fit, achieved unit-level and
even transaction-level profitability, we are looking to raise 20 million
USD, to fund these expansion plans. A large part of the investment
raised will be invested in our Technology backbone and expanding our
network of exclusive Homes.”
SaffronStays presently has properties in Bhugaon, Murud, Alibaug, Kihim, Dapoli, Mulshi, Matheran, Panchgani, Karjat, Khopoli, Gholvad, Kamshet, Lavasa, Panvel, Goa, Kodaikanal, Ooty Gwaldham and Jaipur.
Tejas Parulekar, Founder, SaffronStays, said, “An aspirational, upwardly-mobile traveller today considers a Vacation Rental as a preferred option over traditional Hotels, considering the unique Staycation experience alongside the privacy and exclusivity offered by a heritage or a luxe bungalow, in a stunning countryside estate.”