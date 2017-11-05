Sarovar Hotels & Resorts signs a new hotel in Ajmer

Sarovar Hotels Pvt. Ltd. announced the signing of a new hotel in Ajmer, Rajasthan. Sarovar Hotels, with over 75 operating hotels
across 50 destinations in India and Africa, signed an
agreement for 88 room hotel, Mittal Sarovar Portico in Ajmer.
Owned by Mittal Dewellers Pvt. Ltd., Mittal
Sarovar Portico is Sarovar Groups’s sixth hotel in
Rajasthan. The group has three operational hotels in Jaipur, one in
Jodhpur and an upcoming hotel in Jaisalmer. Designed as per the brand
characteristics of a Sarovar Portico hotel, the property has access to all key tourist attractions and will be offering all
modern facilities including an all-day dining restaurant, bar, gym,
swimming pool, spa and banquet facilities. The hotel is expected to be
operational by October 2019.
Commenting on the development, Ajay
K. Bakaya, Managing Director, Sarovar Hotels, said, “We are happy to
open a Sarovar Portico hotel in this significant city of Rajasthan. With
its rich history, Ajmer is an important tourism destination with rising
number of visitors from across the country and overseas. It is an
important location for us and a significant addition to our portfolio.
This hotel equipped with all amenities required by a modern day
traveller is set to be one of the finest in town.”
Sarovar Hotels
Pvt. Ltd. is focused on strategic expansion throughout India and
Africa. Some of the expected openings this year include hotels in
Amritsar, Raipur, New Delhi Mahipalpur, Somnath and Jaisalmer.