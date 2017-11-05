Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Sarovar Hotels & Resorts signs a new hotel in Ajmer Sarovar Hotels Pvt. Ltd. announced the signing of a new hotel in Ajmer, Rajasthan. Sarovar Hotels, with over 75 operating hotels across 50 destinations in India and Africa, signed an agreement for 88 room hotel, Mittal Sarovar Portico in Ajmer.



Owned by Mittal Dewellers Pvt. Ltd., Mittal Sarovar Portico is Sarovar Groups’s sixth hotel in Rajasthan. The group has three operational hotels in Jaipur, one in Jodhpur and an upcoming hotel in Jaisalmer. Designed as per the brand characteristics of a Sarovar Portico hotel, the property has access to all key tourist attractions and will be offering all modern facilities including an all-day dining restaurant, bar, gym, swimming pool, spa and banquet facilities. The hotel is expected to be operational by October 2019.



Commenting on the development, Ajay K. Bakaya, Managing Director, Sarovar Hotels, said, “We are happy to open a Sarovar Portico hotel in this significant city of Rajasthan. With its rich history, Ajmer is an important tourism destination with rising number of visitors from across the country and overseas. It is an important location for us and a significant addition to our portfolio. This hotel equipped with all amenities required by a modern day traveller is set to be one of the finest in town.”



Sarovar Hotels Pvt. Ltd. is focused on strategic expansion throughout India and Africa. Some of the expected openings this year include hotels in Amritsar, Raipur, New Delhi Mahipalpur, Somnath and Jaisalmer.



