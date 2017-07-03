Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Serena Hotels East Africa appoints Nijhawan Group as their India Rep Serena Hotels has appointed Representation Company – Nijhawan Group as their local representative in India in order to serve their valued clients better.



Rosemary Mugambi, Regional Director - Sales and Marketing, Serena Hotels East Africa commented, “We are delighted! The India market is an extremely important market for Serena Hotels, being a market that has consistently shown its potential as Indian travellers are now really exploring East Africa. We are excited at the opportunity to present exciting and memorable experiences to our esteemed Indian visitors."



Announcing this partnership, Priyanka Nijhawan, Director- Representations, Nijhawan Group shared that encouraged by its pace-setting 7% GDP global growth rate, rising personal income levels and changing lifestyles with a huge middle class thus making India one of the fastest growing outbound travel markets in the world, second only to China.



Serena Hotels is a leading hospitality brand offering quality accommodation, unique holiday and conference solutions, cultural heritage and adventure tourism in East Africa, with 24 up –market hotels, safari lodges, resorts and safari camps located in some of the most exquisite and prime locations in Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda and Mozambique.



She further added, "We will support the tour operators and travel agents in their sales and marketing efforts to maximize the numbers of Indians staying at Serena Hotels. With the addition of Serena Hotels to our representation portfolio, we can now offer a niche product in East Africa to our travel partners to further enhance the experience of their clients."



