Serene Experiences to represent Greece-based Inova Hospitality in India

Serene Experiences, a hotel sales, marketing and representation company in India, has received the mandate to represent Halkidiki Greece-based Hotel Management company, Inova Hospitality Management, in the Indian market. Serene Experiences will offer sales, marketing and PR services to Inova Hospitality in India.





Inova Hospitality’s current portfolio comprises of thirteen luxury resort hotels, twelve of them in Greece and one in Spain. These include luxurious Marbela, Corfu, a 5-star luxury hotel with 388 guest rooms and suites; Minos Beach Art Hotel, Crete, Lindos Imperial, Lindian Village, and Electra Palace, all in Rhodes; Eagles Palace, Eagles Villas, Miraggio Thermal Spa Resort , all in Halkidiki, among others.



“India is a rapidly growing and important market for us. We are therefore delighted to be partnering with Serene Experiences. Their experience and understanding of the complex Indian market will help us to reach out to the various segments from honeymooners and couples, experiential luxury travelers, family vacationers to weddings and conference organisers.Undoubtedly, Greece is one of the most picturesque locations in all of Europe for its sheer natural beauty and history. We are sure our Indian guests will relish the experience of staying at our fine portfolio of Luxury Resort Hotels in Greece & Gran Canaria Spain,” said Andreas Birner, Managing Director, Inova Hospitality.



Naresh Chandnani, Founder & Director of Serene Experiences adds, “We would be show-casing these truly unique and amazing hotels to the high net-worth Individuals and the experienced traveller including the Wedding and MICE segments, through various marketing activities, tying up with complementing luxury brands and through bespoke campaigns individually crafted to acquaint the Indian luxury traveller with one of the most amazing experiences of Europe.”