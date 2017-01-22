Serene Experiences to represent Chalet RoyAlp Hotel & Spa, Switzerland in India

Serene Experiences, an international hotel sales,
marketing and representation company based in Delhi NCR, will represent
Chalet RoyAlp Hotel & Spa of Switzerland in the India market. A
member of Leading Hotels of the World, Chalet RoyAlp Hotel & Spa
of Switzerland combines the charm of a mountain lodge with the elegance
of a modern luxury hotel.
The hotel offers 63 elegant guest rooms and suites and30
luxurious residences offering 1 to 6 bedrooms with Alpine-style interior
furnishings and modern atmosphere with inimitable views of the Swiss
and French Alps. Located in the heart of the Swiss Alps, this 5-star
luxury hotel offers direct access to the ski slopes during the winter
and a host of activities and golfing in summer. The 18-hole mountainous
championship golf course of the Villars Golf Club with magnificent views
of Mont Blanc and the Dents-du-Midi is in close proximity to the hotel.
The hotel also houses an award winning 13,000sqft of Spa.
The
Chalet RoyAlp Hotel & Spa located in Villar-sur-Ollon is only 1h
30min from Geneva, 2h 30min from Zurich and 30 min. from Montreux .
Situated at 4,265 feet above the Rhone valley, the holiday resort of
Villars-sur-Ollon, in the heart of the Vaud Alps, enjoys breathtaking
views of the Dents-du-Midi and the Mont Blanc views and as far as Lake
Geneva.
“We would be show-casing this truly unique and amazing hotel
to the high net-worth Individuals andthe experienced traveller through
various marketing activities, tying up with complementing luxury brands
and through bespoke campaigns individually crafted to acquaint the
Indian luxury traveller with one of the most amazing experiences of
Switzerland,” said Naresh Chandnani, Founder & Director of Serene
Experiences .