Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Serene Experiences to represent Chalet RoyAlp Hotel & Spa, Switzerland in India Serene Experiences, an international hotel sales, marketing and representation company based in Delhi NCR, will represent Chalet RoyAlp Hotel & Spa of Switzerland in the India market. A member of Leading Hotels of the World, Chalet RoyAlp Hotel & Spa of Switzerland combines the charm of a mountain lodge with the elegance of a modern luxury hotel.



The hotel offers 63 elegant guest rooms and suites and30 luxurious residences offering 1 to 6 bedrooms with Alpine-style interior furnishings and modern atmosphere with inimitable views of the Swiss and French Alps. Located in the heart of the Swiss Alps, this 5-star luxury hotel offers direct access to the ski slopes during the winter and a host of activities and golfing in summer. The 18-hole mountainous championship golf course of the Villars Golf Club with magnificent views of Mont Blanc and the Dents-du-Midi is in close proximity to the hotel. The hotel also houses an award winning 13,000sqft of Spa.



The Chalet RoyAlp Hotel & Spa located in Villar-sur-Ollon is only 1h 30min from Geneva, 2h 30min from Zurich and 30 min. from Montreux . Situated at 4,265 feet above the Rhone valley, the holiday resort of Villars-sur-Ollon, in the heart of the Vaud Alps, enjoys breathtaking views of the Dents-du-Midi and the Mont Blanc views and as far as Lake Geneva.



"We would be show-casing this truly unique and amazing hotel to the high net-worth Individuals andthe experienced traveller through various marketing activities, tying up with complementing luxury brands and through bespoke campaigns individually crafted to acquaint the Indian luxury traveller with one of the most amazing experiences of Switzerland," said Naresh Chandnani, Founder & Director of Serene Experiences .



